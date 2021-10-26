Are there side effects to using Apple’s AirPods?

Could your AirPods become a new health device? Apple is looking into it, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Apple is looking into ways to make the AirPods a health device, especially surrounding auditory issues.

Per WSJ, Apple is studying how to make AirPods helpful for “enhancing hearing, reading body temperature and monitoring posture.”

The move would be another way for Apple to make its tech devices — like the iPhone and Apple Watch — good for your health, too.