 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Are there side effects to using Apple’s AirPods?

Apple has been studying how to make AirPods more helpful from a health standpoint

By Herb Scribner
Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, talks about AirPods.
Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, talks about AirPods during an event to announce new products, in San Francisco on Sept. 7, 2016. Apple is looking into ways to make the AirPods a health device, especially surrounding auditory issues.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Could your AirPods become a new health device? Apple is looking into it, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Apple is looking into ways to make the AirPods a health device, especially surrounding auditory issues.
  • Per WSJ, Apple is studying how to make AirPods helpful for “enhancing hearing, reading body temperature and monitoring posture.”

The move would be another way for Apple to make its tech devices — like the iPhone and Apple Watch — good for your health, too.

  • For example, we already know Apple’s iPhone has a number of health functions, like the fitness tracker and its health app.
  • With the new iOS 15, iPhone users can even share some of their health data with doctors, according to The Verge. Doctors could see data about heart rates and time spent exercising, both of which are aspects doctors want to see.
  • More recently, Apple is working to make it so that the iPhone can detect depression, cognitive decline and anxiety, among other mental health issues, according to 9to5Mac.com, a news and rumors site for Apple products.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Utah football will retire No. 22 during UCLA game in honor of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan

By Joe Coles

BYU student charged in sex extortion case; police identify second victim

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah Sen. Mike Lee set a trap for Snapchat. What happened next?

By Art Raymond and Associated Press

BYU cross-country teams hitting their stride — but they’re not alone

By Doug Robinson

Mitt Romney says Democrats are ‘desperate’ and Biden is ‘circling the drain’ on this issue

By Dennis Romboy

New poll reveals how Utah parents feel about getting COVID-19 vaccine for their kids

By Lisa Riley Roche