Chris Evans will replace Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear. Was Tim Allen canceled again?

Buzz Lightyear will return to the big screen with the upcoming Pixar and Disney film, “Lightyear,” which will tell the origin story of the Buzz Lightyear character before he becomes the toy we see in “Toy Story.”

But fans aren’t quite ready to let go of the old film, as there has been some backlash to the decision to cast Chris Evans as the voice of the new Buzz instead of Tim Allen, who voiced the characters for years in the “Toy Story” franchise.

Per the Daily Mail, fans have questioned if Tim Allen was sidelined because of his conservative political views. Fans questioned if Allen, a noted Republican, was replaced because of his political ideals, which has included supporting former President Donald Trump.

Indeed, social media has had a massive back-and-forth about the casting decisions. Pro-Allen supporters have argued he was cut for political reasons. But anti-Allen critics said that his beliefs will negatively impact children, according to Fox News.

However, fans have suggested Allen was replaced because the new Buzz Lightyear is a human version of the character, and it would make sense for the toy version seen in “Toy Story” to have a different voice.

“The Buzz Lightyear that Tim Allen played was a toy not the actual guy, that was the whole joke of his character in ‘Toy Story,’ Chris Evans is paying the actual Buzz Lightyear, so not the same character - not everything is political,” one Twitter user wrote.

Allen was the subject of controversy in 2017 because of his conservative views. His show, “Last Man Standing,” was canceled by ABC in May 2017. Fans remarked at the time that the cancellation had to do with his conservative views and the fact that his character on the show, Mike, was a “snarky” conservative, according to the Deseret News.

“He tells constant jokes about big government and things that conservatives get labeled with,” Allen told the Deseret News. “The conservatives I know have nothing but admiration for people in trouble and people of different persuasions.”

But Allen said conservatives can be anyone. Conservatives aren’t just old white dads.

“Conservatives are all over the map on skin tone. Conservatives are men and women. Conservatives are gay and straight,” Allen said. “They’re just bad at marketing themselves.”

But Allen said on Marc Maron’s podcast that he tries to stay out of the spotlight and avoid preaching about his politics, according to HuffPost.

“I literally don’t preach anything,” said Allen.

“What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture,’” he continued. “I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.’”