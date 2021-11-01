How Utah ties performed during Week 8 of the NFL season

Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 8 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed:
Packers 24, Cardinals 21
Green Bay
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Did not play.
Arizona
- Leki Fotu, DT, Utah and Herriman High: 1 solo tackle; 44 snaps (37 on defense, 7 on special teams).
Panthers 19, Falcons 13
Carolina
- Brady Christensen, OT, BYU and Bountiful High: 5 snaps (all on special teams).
Atlanta
- No locals on roster.
Bills 26, Dolphins 11
Buffalo
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Started at cornerback; 5 solo tackles; 71 snaps (69 on defense, 2 on special teams).
- Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle; 1 tackle, 1 QB hurry; 37 snaps (35 on defense, 2 on special teams).
- Zack Moss, RB, Utah: 8 carries, 19 yards, 6 receptions, 39 yards; 47 snaps (all on offense).
Miami
- Eric Rowe, S, Utah: 2 solo tackles; 22 snaps (all on defense).
49ers 33, Bears 22
San Francisco
- Kai Nacua, S, BYU: 15 snaps (all on special teams).
- Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 8 tackles (5 solo), 1 pass deflection; 70 snaps (all on defense).
- Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: 7 snaps (all on special teams).
Chicago
- Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback; 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection; 56 snap (all on defense).
- Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: 1 tackle; 7 snaps (all on special teams).
- Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU and Granger High: 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss; 12 snaps (5 on defense, 7 on special teams).
Steelers 15, Browns 10
Pittsburgh
- Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: 2 tackles; 20 snaps (5 on defense, 15 on special teams).
Cleveland
- Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: 3 solo tackles; 37 snaps (22 on defense, 15 on special teams).
Eagles 44, Lions 6
Philadelphia
- Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: Not active for game.
Detroit
- John Penisini, DL, Utah, Snow College and West Jordan High: 3 tackles; 42 snaps (33 on defense, 9 on special teams).
- Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High: Started at left tackle; 59 snaps (58 on offense, 1 on special teams).
- Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Inactive for game with thigh injury.
Rams 38, Texans 22
Los Angeles
- Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: 1 solo tackle; 41 snaps (18 on defense, 23 on special teams).
- Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High: Made field goal of 27 yards, made 5 of 5 point-after attempts; 13 snaps (all on special teams).
- Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: 22 snaps (16 on defense, 6 on special teams).
Houston
- No locals on roster.
Titans 34, Colts 31
Tennessee
- No locals on roster.
Indianapolis
- No locals on active roster.
Jets 34, Bengals 31
New York
- Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: 3 tackles (1 solo); 16 snaps (6 on defense, 10 on special teams).
- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU and Corner Canyon High: Not active for game with knee injury.
Cincinnati
- Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: 2 snaps (all on special teams).
Patriots 27, Chargers 24
New England
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection; 42 snaps (all on defense).
Los Angeles
- Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback; 19 snaps (all on defense).
- Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: 2 solo tackles; 22 snaps (all on defense).
- Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High: 2 solo tackles; 40 snaps (14 on defense, 26 on special teams).
Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7
Seattle
- Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: 17 snaps (all on special teams).
- Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Not active for game with knee injury.
- Bryan Mone, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle; 2 tackles (1 solo); 23 snaps (22 on defense, 1 on special teams).
- Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at linebacker; team-high 14 tackles (7 solo); had a sack on a fourth-down play wiped out by a Seattle penalty; 78 tackles (76 on defense, 2 on special teams).
Jacksonville
- Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: 18 snaps (all on special teams).
Broncos 17, Football Team 10
Denver
- Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle; 53 snaps (50 on offense, 3 on special teams).
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Started at wide receiver; 3 receptions, 64 yards; 50 snaps (all on offense).
Washington
- Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High: 46 snaps (42 on offense, 4 on special teams).
- Dax Milne, WR, BYU and Bingham High: 1 reception, 22 yards; 22 snaps (21 on offense, 1 on special teams).
Saints 36, Buccaneers 27
New Orleans
- Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial High: 23 snaps (2 on defense, 21 on special teams).
- Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Not active for game due to a concussion.
- Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at safety; team-high 8 tackles (5 solo); 61 snaps (all on defense).
Tampa Bay
- No locals on active roster.
Cowboys 20, Vikings 16
Dallas
- Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah: 21 snaps (all on special teams).
- Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High: Not active for game.
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Started at tight end; 2 receptions, 11 yards; 65 snaps (60 on offense, 5 on special teams).
Minnesota
- Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at linebacker; 4 tackles (1 solo); 52 snaps (30 on defense, 22 on special teams).
Monday Night Football: Giants at Chiefs
Here’s the Utah ties on active rosters for this week’s Monday Night Football game:
New York
- Devontae Booker, RB, Utah.
Kansas City
- Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High.
- Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU.
