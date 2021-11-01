 clock menu more-arrow no yes
How Utah ties performed during Week 8 of the NFL season

By Brandon Judd
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrates in the second half as they defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrates in the second half of an NFL football game as they defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The Saints won 36-27.
Derick Hingle, Associated Press

Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 8 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed:

Packers 24, Cardinals 21

Green Bay

  • Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Did not play.

Arizona

  • Leki Fotu, DT, Utah and Herriman High: 1 solo tackle; 44 snaps (37 on defense, 7 on special teams).

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Carolina

  • Brady Christensen, OT, BYU and Bountiful High: 5 snaps (all on special teams).

Atlanta

  • No locals on roster.

Bills 26, Dolphins 11

Buffalo

  • Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Started at cornerback; 5 solo tackles; 71 snaps (69 on defense, 2 on special teams).
  • Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle; 1 tackle, 1 QB hurry; 37 snaps (35 on defense, 2 on special teams).
  • Zack Moss, RB, Utah: 8 carries, 19 yards, 6 receptions, 39 yards; 47 snaps (all on offense).

Miami

  • Eric Rowe, S, Utah: 2 solo tackles; 22 snaps (all on defense).

49ers 33, Bears 22

San Francisco

  • Kai Nacua, S, BYU: 15 snaps (all on special teams).
  • Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker; 8 tackles (5 solo), 1 pass deflection; 70 snaps (all on defense).
  • Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: 7 snaps (all on special teams).

Chicago

  • Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback; 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection; 56 snap (all on defense).
  • Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: 1 tackle; 7 snaps (all on special teams).
  • Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU and Granger High: 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss; 12 snaps (5 on defense, 7 on special teams).

Steelers 15, Browns 10

Pittsburgh

  • Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: 2 tackles; 20 snaps (5 on defense, 15 on special teams).

Cleveland

  • Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: 3 solo tackles; 37 snaps (22 on defense, 15 on special teams).

Eagles 44, Lions 6

Philadelphia

  • Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State and Stansbury High: Not active for game.

Detroit

  • John Penisini, DL, Utah, Snow College and West Jordan High: 3 tackles; 42 snaps (33 on defense, 9 on special teams).
  • Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High: Started at left tackle; 59 snaps (58 on offense, 1 on special teams).
  • Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Inactive for game with thigh injury.

Rams 38, Texans 22

Los Angeles

  • Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: 1 solo tackle; 41 snaps (18 on defense, 23 on special teams).
  • Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High: Made field goal of 27 yards, made 5 of 5 point-after attempts; 13 snaps (all on special teams).
  • Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: 22 snaps (16 on defense, 6 on special teams).

Houston

  • No locals on roster.

Titans 34, Colts 31

Tennessee

  • No locals on roster.

Indianapolis

  • No locals on active roster.

Jets 34, Bengals 31

New York

  • Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: 3 tackles (1 solo); 16 snaps (6 on defense, 10 on special teams).
  • Zach Wilson, QB, BYU and Corner Canyon High: Not active for game with knee injury.

Cincinnati

  • Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: 2 snaps (all on special teams).

Patriots 27, Chargers 24

New England

  • Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection; 42 snaps (all on defense).

Los Angeles

  • Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback; 19 snaps (all on defense).
  • Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: 2 solo tackles; 22 snaps (all on defense).
  • Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High: 2 solo tackles; 40 snaps (14 on defense, 26 on special teams).

Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7

Seattle

  • Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: 17 snaps (all on special teams).
  • Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Not active for game with knee injury.
  • Bryan Mone, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle; 2 tackles (1 solo); 23 snaps (22 on defense, 1 on special teams).
  • Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: Started at linebacker; team-high 14 tackles (7 solo); had a sack on a fourth-down play wiped out by a Seattle penalty; 78 tackles (76 on defense, 2 on special teams).

Jacksonville

  • Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: 18 snaps (all on special teams).

Broncos 17, Football Team 10

Denver

  • Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle; 53 snaps (50 on offense, 3 on special teams).
  • Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Started at wide receiver; 3 receptions, 64 yards; 50 snaps (all on offense).

Washington

  • Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State and Jordan High: 46 snaps (42 on offense, 4 on special teams).
  • Dax Milne, WR, BYU and Bingham High: 1 reception, 22 yards; 22 snaps (21 on offense, 1 on special teams).

Saints 36, Buccaneers 27

New Orleans

  • Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial High: 23 snaps (2 on defense, 21 on special teams).
  • Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Not active for game due to a concussion.
  • Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at safety; team-high 8 tackles (5 solo); 61 snaps (all on defense).

Tampa Bay

  • No locals on active roster.

Cowboys 20, Vikings 16

Dallas

  • Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah: 21 snaps (all on special teams).
  • Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High: Not active for game.
  • Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Started at tight end; 2 receptions, 11 yards; 65 snaps (60 on offense, 5 on special teams).

Minnesota

  • Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at linebacker; 4 tackles (1 solo); 52 snaps (30 on defense, 22 on special teams).

Monday Night Football: Giants at Chiefs

Here’s the Utah ties on active rosters for this week’s Monday Night Football game:

New York

  • Devontae Booker, RB, Utah.

Kansas City

  • Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High.
  • Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU.

