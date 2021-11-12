Players avoid suspension after Jazz vs. Pacers altercation

The physical tiff that stole the show on Thursday night during the Utah Jazz-Indiana Pacers game is going to end up being rather expensive for the players involved.

The NBA announced Friday night that it had fined Jazz center Rudy Gobert, forward Joe Ingles and guard Donovan Mitchell, along with Pacers center Myles Turner, for their involvement in the altercation that occurred with 4:01 left to play in the fourth quarter of the Jazz’s loss to the Pacers.

While fines were expected for some, if not all, of the players, there was some concern that the league might hand out suspensions as well, but that has been avoided. Instead, the parties are paying a pretty penny for a roughly 30-second kerfuffle.

The league detailed each fine as follows:

“Gobert, who pulled Turner to the floor and initiated an on-court altercation for which he received his second technical foul of the game and was ejected, has been fined $35,000. “Turner has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by shoving Gobert, for which he was given a technical foul and was ejected. “Ingles, who was assessed a technical foul and ejected, has been fined $30,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official during an on-court altercation. “Mitchell, who received a technical foul and was ejected, has been fined $20,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by verbally taunting an opponent.”

The Jazz fell to 8-4 on the season after the 111-100 loss to the Pacers. Next up, the Miami Heat visit Vivint Arena on Saturday afternoon.