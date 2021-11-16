 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reveals big surprises for upcoming film in new trailer

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ released its newest trailer Tuesday night

By Herb Scribner
The new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster with Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.
The new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” poster with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
Sony Pictures

The new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is here.

Marvel Studios released the newest trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Tuesday night, giving us another glance at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell where the world doesn’t remember Parker is Spider-Man. Of course, things go haywire as the multiverse is seemingly unlocked.

Past Spider-Man villains, such as the Green Goblin and Doctor Ock (played by Alfred Molina, who played the role in the “Spider-Man 2” film starring Tobey Maguire), will appear in the film. There are heavy hints that Sandman and Electro will appear the movie, having appeared in previous Spider-Man films.

There have also been rumors that Andrew Garfield and Maguire — who both played Spider-Man in previous iterations of Sony Spider-Man flicks — would appear in this movie, bringing the entire Sony Spider-Man universe together.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” drops on Dec. 17.

