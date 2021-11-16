‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reveals big surprises for upcoming film in new trailer

The new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is here.

Marvel Studios released the newest trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Tuesday night, giving us another glance at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.

Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/ki3MPhCTqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 17, 2021

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell where the world doesn’t remember Parker is Spider-Man. Of course, things go haywire as the multiverse is seemingly unlocked.

Past Spider-Man villains, such as the Green Goblin and Doctor Ock (played by Alfred Molina, who played the role in the “Spider-Man 2” film starring Tobey Maguire), will appear in the film. There are heavy hints that Sandman and Electro will appear the movie, having appeared in previous Spider-Man films.

There have also been rumors that Andrew Garfield and Maguire — who both played Spider-Man in previous iterations of Sony Spider-Man flicks — would appear in this movie, bringing the entire Sony Spider-Man universe together.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” drops on Dec. 17.