‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer: 5 questions after the new teaser

The new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer dropped Tuesday, bringing Spider-Man fans another glimpse into the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony project. And there are plenty of questions about what it did and didn’t reveal.

The trailer, which you can see below, picks up where the first trailer left off. The first trailer showed Peter Parker asking Doctor Strange for help, looking to cast a spell so the world would forget that Parker is Spider-Man. Doctor Strange agrees, but he apparently broke the universe and allowed the multiverse to enter their world.

In the latest trailer, we see the aftereffects of Doctor Strange’s spell. Spider-Man villains from all ends of the universe pop into Parker’s world. We see Green Goblin, Sandman and Doctor Ock (from the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” series), as well as Electro and Lizard (from the Andrew Garfield “The Amazing Spider-Man film series).

The trailer is, clearly, all about the villains. And it ends with a cliffhanger, leaving fans with plenty of questions.

Who is the Big Bad?

The trailer features a slew of villains — Green Goblin, Sandman, Doctor Ock, Lizard and Electro. But that doesn’t mean other villains won’t pop up in the movie.

But who is leading this group of villains?

There’s a chance there isn’t a major villain. It could be that Spider-Man needs to confront all of these enemies and there will be a gauntlet-style battle royale. But you would expect there to be one leader in charge of the enemies.

If Spider-Man villains come from the multiverse, what about other Spider-Men?

This question is still on my mind after seeing the first two trailers. If Spider-Man villains from the past are floating into this movie, doesn’t that mean older Spider-Man heroes will have to join the fight, too? What’s that quote about opposite and equal reactions? If Green Goblin comes to fight, shouldn’t the Spider-Man from Green Goblin’s universe join the MCU Peter Parker in the fight? It seems likely. But we don’t know yet if that is the case.

And yes, I am aware of the rumors surrounding the movie. But until something is confirmed, I’ll still question it all.

Where are the Avengers?

OK. So Doctor Strange is here, messing with the multiverse, opening portals so villains from other universes can enter the MCU version of Earth. So wouldn’t this set off alarms of the Avengers team? I get that they’d hold some cameo appearances from MCU projects for the actual movie and not share them in the trailer. But still, it seems a little weird this wouldn’t ring alarm bells across the world if villains from other universes were invading our planet. Just seems a little strange to me.

What did Doctor Strange’s final quote mean?

The final quote of the trailer is a cliffhanger. Doctor Strange, toying with the mystic arts, reveals something big is coming and he doesn’t have the strength to stop it.

“They are starting to come through and I can’t stop them.”

Who are they? Who is coming through? What are they coming through? Is this a hint that more villains are jumping through a portal into the MCU world? Is this a hint that other Spider-Man heroes are coming through? I guess we’ll have to wait on that one.

Is this the reason for the multiverse?

It’s clear Marvel Studios has leaned into the idea of the multiverse with projects like “Loki” and, to an extent, “WandaVision.” We know that “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will likely explore that arena, too. But you have to wonder if Spider-Man is the reason for Marvel bringing the multiverse concept into its shows.

We know Sony and Marvel struck a deal to have Spider-Man, a Sony-owned movie property, appear in the Disney-owned Marvel films. And this film will clearly rely on several of Sony’s older “Spider-Man” films. Was there a deal to allow Sony to add its characters to the MCU project? If so, did Marvel bring the multiverse concept — which has existed in the comics for years — in order to make the final Spider-Man films work? It’s unlikely, but it’s a thought that’s popped in my head.