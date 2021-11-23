New investigation finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ Cuomo sexually harassed 12 women

In March 2021, the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee launched an investigation concerning the allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The report, which was released by the New York State Assembly on Monday, concluded that there was “overwhelming evidence that the former Governor engaged in sexual harassment.”

It included a 12th accuser, Sherry Vill, whose home Cuomo and others visited during the flood damage in Rochester in 2017. Per the investigation, Vill felt “uncomfortable” because of Cuomo’s conduct.

“Ms. Vill said that, as the group was walking out of the house, the then-Governor turned around and told Ms. Vill she was beautiful. ... According to Ms. Vill, when the group returned, the then-Governor approached her, asked if there was anything else she wanted, and then leaned down and kissed her again — also without consent — while grabbing her hand,” the committee wrote, per the Washington Examiner.

These allegations were denied by Cuomo, as reported by Deseret News.

It also found evidence that he used state employees to write, publish and promote his book, which guaranteed a payment of $5.1 million in advance with additional payments if the book reached sales targets. The report states that Cuomo “downplayed his earnings,” referring to the public comments he made about only earning from sales.

Additionally, Cuomo “was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19,” per the report.

The 46-page inquiry was meant to aid in the impeachment proceedings against him, according to The New York Times. But the three-term governor resigned in August, a week after the attorney general’s report was released, which concluded that he sexually harassed 11 women.

Per The New York Times, the investigation was moved to be suspended after Cuomo’s resignation, but lawmakers argued that, at the minimum, the taxpayer-funded investigation should conclude and make the findings public.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history. I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation,” said Carl E. Heastie, the Assembly speaker.