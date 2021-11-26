Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 35-10 win over New Mexico

The Utah State Aggies are headed to the Mountain West Conference championship game. The Aggies handily defeated New Mexico 35-10 Saturday and with Boise State’s loss to No. 21 San Diego State, the Aggies are Mountain Division champs.

USU handled New Mexico from start to finish, breaking records along the way.

Final

Utah State 35, New Mexico 10

4:18 — New Mexico scores its first touchdown of the game, a 12 touchdown reception by Kyle Jarvis, from quarterback Bryson Carroll.

Q4⃣ | Aggies lead 35-3 with 7:16 left to play. UNM takes over on the 48-yard line. #AggiesAllTheWay — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 26, 2021

3rd Quarter

Utah State 35, New Mexico 3

1:04 — New Mexico avoids being shut out, with a 41-yard field goal by placekicker Andrew Shelley.

5:57 — Bonner ties a USU record for touchdowns thrown in a single season with a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Justin McGriff. Jordan Love was the previous holder, with 32 touchdowns in 2018.

Halftime

Utah State 28, New Mexico 0

5:19 — Bonner throws yet another touchdown pass, a 76-yard bomb to Derek Wright, the second scoring connection between the two today. Wright has become the Aggies second-best receiver this season, behind Deven Thompkins. Bonner has completed 12 of 16 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns.

8:09 — Logan Bonner throws his third touchdown pass of the game, a 36-yard strike to wide receiver Brandon Bowling. Bowling made a spectacular grab on the catch, but his was just one of multiple great catches made on the 8-play, 86-yard drive. Bonner is now two touchdowns behind Jordan Love for the most thrown in a season in USU history.

13:48 — USU quarterback Logan Bonner throws his second touchdown pass of the day, this one a 39-yard pass to wide receiver Jordan Nathan. It was Nathan’s first career receiving touchdown. The Aggies drove 80 yards in just four plays.

1st Quarter

Utah State 7, New Mexico 0

4:37 — USU defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. limited New Mexico running back Peyton Dixon to no gain on a 4th down run inside Utah State territory, forcing a turnover on downs.

8:42 — USU quarterback Logan Bonner finds Derek Wright in the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown reception. Bonner also found Wright for a 32-yard gain earlier in the 4-play, 66-yard scoring drive. It was Wright’s ninth touchdown reception of his career.

Pregame Prep

