Tyler Allgeier is on a run with single-season rushing record within reach

In BYU’s win over Virginia, Cougar sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier once again put the team on his back and delivered in crunch time with five touchdowns and a career-high 266 yards rushing.

Cougars on the air Idaho State (1-7) at BYU (7-2) Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT At LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo TV: BYUtv Radio: KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM

Allgeier’s performance elevated him over 1,000 yards for the season and put him within striking distance of Luke Staley’s single-season rushing record of just over 1,500 yards with three games, plus a bowl game remaining. With BYU’s schedule this year, this is big-time stuff.

The Virginia win was a significant milestone for Kalani Sitake and the Cougars. It was an up-and-coming ACC team that is second in the Coastal Division of the ACC, and QB Brennan Armstrong was the No. 1 passer in the country. Aside from all the hype about Bronco Mendenhall returning to Provo, a loss would have been extremely hard to swallow for BYU fans, players and coaches.

The performance vaulted the Cougars up the national running ladder heading into the last home game against big underdog Idaho State on Saturday in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Allgeier is on a run. Literally.

He leads the nation in rushing TDs with 16 and has 1,132 yards on 197 carries.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: Were BYU’s defensive problems in the second quarter against Virginia an anomaly or something to be concerned about in a month when the Cougars face USC?

Jay Drew: Having rewatched the Cougars’ abysmal defensive performance in the second quarter of their eventual 66-49 win over Virginia last Saturday, I’ve come to the conclusion that their play was an anomaly and nothing to be overly concerned about moving forward. BYU simply got tired, due partially to the lack of TV timeouts, and also because its own offense was either scoring quickly or enduring some short possessions.

At any rate, BYU’s defense probably won’t be tested again like that until the regular-season finale against USC. Idaho State and Georgia Southern won’t give us anything to go on.

Poor tackling, and taking bad angles, is probably the biggest issue for this BYU defense — and that’s been an issue all season, not just in the Virginia game. Credit the coaches for figuring out a better scheme to handle the Cavaliers, and the players for realizing in the second half that the angles they were taking weren’t cutting it against UVA’s superior speed. Bronco Mendenhall brought some swift pass-catchers with him to Provo.

Injuries were also a factor, as hybrid linebacker/safety Chaz Ah You and safeties Ammon Hannemann and George Udo didn’t play. All three will be needed Nov. 27 when the Cougars take on USC in the Coliseum.

Prediction: BYU 48, Idaho State 17.

Dick Harmon: The 35 points given up by BYU’s defense was an unbelievable failure. It is almost unexplainable. Yet, Kalani Sitake, Ed Lamb and others did a pretty good job of breaking down why that happened.

Sitake said it came down to techniques, poor tackling, and the like. He also said the fast scoring by both teams took its toll on both defenses, and it did. Lamb explained how second- and third-string players on defense (due to injuries) were also on the kickoff special teams and they were sprinting back and forth from those duties and then trying to line up and play defensive sets.

The bottom line is Virginia brought in the No. 1 passer in the country and he both passed and ran all over the Cougars for a half of a game, then led the Cavaliers to just one touchdown in the entire second half. To me, that is a fluke thing. First, BYU isn’t going to face another Brennan Armstrong this season. Second, more defensive players like Chaz Ah You should get back on the field in the coming weeks. This coming week BYU will play a lot of reserves then take the next week off for the first time this season.

Prediction: BYU 48, Idaho State 10.

Cougar tales

