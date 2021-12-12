Longtime Fox News host Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving the network after 18 years.

At the end of his weekly show “Fox News Sunday,” Wallace said, “It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this,” according to Axios.

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out,” Wallace said.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who has been a guest on Chris Wallace’s show several times, reacted to Wallace’s unexpected announcement with a tweet Sunday morning.

“Thank you, Chris Wallace, for the years of truth & honesty,” Romney wrote. “I trust that what’s in store for you will be rewarding & impactful but even if not, you’ve already served with uncommon grace & generosity of spirit.”

Romney continued, “You kindled the passion of your dad & took it to even greater heights.”

Chris Wallace’s father was journalist Mike Wallace, one of the original correspondents for “60 Minutes.”

Wallace will join CNN as an anchor for CNN+, a new streaming service that will launch in 2022, CNN announced in a press release Sunday.

“I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming,” said Wallace.