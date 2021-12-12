 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

What Mitt Romney said about Chris Wallace leaving Fox News

Longtime Fox News host Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving the network after 18 years

By Hannah Murdock
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. Wallace says he’s leaving the network after 18 years and is “ready for a new adventure.” Wallace made the announcement, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.”
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. Wallace says he’s leaving the network after 18 years and is “ready for a new adventure.” Wallace made the announcement, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.”
Olivier Douliery, Associated Press

Longtime Fox News host Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving the network after 18 years.

At the end of his weekly show “Fox News Sunday,” Wallace said, “It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this,” according to Axios.

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out,” Wallace said.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who has been a guest on Chris Wallace’s show several times, reacted to Wallace’s unexpected announcement with a tweet Sunday morning.

“Thank you, Chris Wallace, for the years of truth & honesty,” Romney wrote. “I trust that what’s in store for you will be rewarding & impactful but even if not, you’ve already served with uncommon grace & generosity of spirit.”

Romney continued, “You kindled the passion of your dad & took it to even greater heights.”

Chris Wallace’s father was journalist Mike Wallace, one of the original correspondents for “60 Minutes.”

Wallace will join CNN as an anchor for CNN+, a new streaming service that will launch in 2022, CNN announced in a press release Sunday.

“I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming,” said Wallace.

Next Up In Politics

Loading comments...

The Latest

Opinion: Utah’s drought, pollution and land issues can be solved this way

By Noelle E. Cockett and Spencer Cox

Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Dec. 12-18

By Steven Watkins

Donovan Mitchell’s windmill dunk might have impressed fans, but he thought it was ‘disgusting’

By Sarah Todd

Utah State’s quick start spurred a blowout of New Orleans as Aggies snap losing skid

By Jeff Hunter

High school boys basketball: Davis uses late-game surge to win Northern Utah Shootout 

By Tyler Haslam

The case for mandatory family leave

By W. Gibb Dyer