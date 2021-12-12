 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah loses a recruit to Utah State, then Utes gain another via grad transfer route

By Brandon Judd
Utah Utes players gather on the field.
Utah Utes players gather on the field before the game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

What a strange Sunday afternoon it was for the University of Utah on the recruiting front.

First, the Utes had a 2022 commit — Hawaii offensive tackle Tavo Motuapuaka — announce he was flipping his commitment to Utah State. Then, Utah received a commitment from Idaho grad transfer tight end/fullback Logan Kendall.

Motuapuaka, rated a three-star prospect in the 247 Sports composite rankings, announced Sunday he had a “change of heart” and changed his commitment from Utah to Utah State.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Motuapuaka verbally committed to Utah in late August, but now signaled his commitment to Blake Anderson’s just days before Wednesday’s early signing period.

He holds scholarship offers from several other Western schools, including Washington State, San Diego State, Hawaii and UNLV, per 247 Sports, and is rated the highest offensive lineman prospect in USU’s 2022 recruiting class, which now has 21 commits.

The 6-3, 273-pound Kendall, meanwhile, brings a reputation as a bruising blocker with playmaking abilities with him to Utah.

The Cheney, Washington, native was a two-time first-team Big Sky selection as a fullback for Idaho, and he also earned Phil Steele third-team All-America honors during the FCS spring 2021 season.

Kendall also showed the ability to make an impact with limited offensive touches. Over the past four seasons, he scored five touchdowns — three receiving and two rushing — for the Vandals. He caught 18 passes for 204 yards during that span.

Kendall is the 12th commit in the Utes’ 2022 class.

Kendall’s position coach at Idaho shared a message of support for his decision to continue his career at Utah.

