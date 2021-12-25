 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

3 keys to BYU’s win against Liberty in the Diamond Head Classic

By Jeff Call
Liberty guard Keegan McDowell, wearing red, defends against BYU guard Alex Barcello, wearing white
Liberty guard Keegan McDowell (20) defends against BYU guard Alex Barcello (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia, Associated Press

BYU (11-3) defeated Liberty 80-75 to claim third place in the Diamond Head Classic Saturday, Christmas Day, in Honolulu.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:

  • BYU made just 3 of 19 3-pointers against the Flames but it hit 29 of 35 free throws. Liberty was 12 of 18 from the charity stripe.
  • Making his first career start, Fousseyni Traore recorded his first career double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Troare was named to the Diamond Head Classic All-Tournament team. Liberty’s Darius McGhee scored a game-high 29 points and was named the tournament MVP.
  • Trevin Knell scored 15 points and Te’Jon Lucas added 11. Both players made big plays down the stretch to help the Cougars hold off the Flames.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

What makes families flourish or flounder? 5 studies you might have missed

By Lois M. Collins

These are the best modern presidents, according to Republicans and Democrats

By D. Hunter Schwarz

Did 2021 just put Utah on a trajectory to be more like California?

By Katie McKellar

In his first start, Fousseyni Traore rows BYU to third place in Diamond Head Classic

By Jeff Call

How to tell the difference between the common cold and the omicron variant

By Herb Scribner

After losing two bowl games in a row, Kyle Whittingham, Utes aim to return to winning ways in Rose Bowl

By Jeff Call