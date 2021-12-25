3 keys to BYU’s win against Liberty in the Diamond Head Classic

BYU (11-3) defeated Liberty 80-75 to claim third place in the Diamond Head Classic Saturday, Christmas Day, in Honolulu.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win:
- BYU made just 3 of 19 3-pointers against the Flames but it hit 29 of 35 free throws. Liberty was 12 of 18 from the charity stripe.
- Making his first career start, Fousseyni Traore recorded his first career double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Troare was named to the Diamond Head Classic All-Tournament team. Liberty’s Darius McGhee scored a game-high 29 points and was named the tournament MVP.
- Trevin Knell scored 15 points and Te’Jon Lucas added 11. Both players made big plays down the stretch to help the Cougars hold off the Flames.
Loading comments...