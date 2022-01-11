 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah’s favorite ‘Harry Potter’ character is ...

What Utah’s favorite ‘Harry Potter’ character tells us about Utah’s love for the franchise

By Herb Scribner
A Diamond Art Club painting for Harry Potter.
A Diamond Art Club painting for “Harry Potter,” launched by Warner Bros.
Business Wire

Utah couldn’t pick one favorite “Harry Potter” character.

The Scholarship Institute looked into which “Harry Potter” character is the favorite in each state by looking at Google Trends for all 13 main characters of the franchise.

  • Dumbledore ranked highest among 18 states, which means he’s the most popular character in the country.
  • Harry Potter was the favorite in only one state — Utah.

The new report comes after the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special debuted on HBO Max on Jan. 1, the Deseret News’ Gitanjali Poonia writes.

According to the Scholarship Institute’s report, Utah has five favorite “Harry Potter” characters. Those characters are:

  • Harry Potter.
  • Hermione Granger.
  • Dumbledore.
  • Snape.
  • Voldemort.

That’s right. Utah listed five characters as its favorite.

Utah has such a deep passion for the “Harry Potter” franchise. This report makes that clear, showing us that Utah couldn’t pick only one favorite character in the franchise.

  • It’s also important to note that Utah is the only state that listed Harry Potter as a favorite. That’s saying something considering the franchise is about Harry Potter.

