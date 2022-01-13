Nathan Wayne Entrekin, the Arizona man who dressed as the Book of Mormon figure Captain Moroni and allegedly breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to enter a plea bargain Friday in front of a federal court judge.

The FBI arrested Entrekin in July and he was charged with five federal misdemeanors in October. He is scheduled to appear by video Friday for a plea agreement hearing he requested in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Entrekin stood out in national TV coverage of the Capitol breach because he wore a gladiator costume and represented himself as Captain Moroni, according to a 27-page affidavit by an FBI agent. The Book of Mormon describes Captain Moroni raising armies to fight tyrants in about 72 B.C.

The affidavit included images that showed a man the FBI agent identified as Entrekin walking through the Capitol doors at least twice and images, allegedly from Entrekin’s phone, that show looting.

Entrekin said he considered his time in the Capitol “solemn” and “revered,” the FBI affadavit said. He also said that he decided to leave as soon as he saw broken glass and looting, according to the affidavit, but the FBI agent said video evidence “at times confirmed and at times contradicted the claims that the defendant made.”

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal cases against 733 people, according to a Justice Department database. New cases continue to be filed.

Breachers injured more than 140 police officers on Jan. 6, 2021. They did than $1.5 million worth of damage to the Capitol.

Already, 173 people have pleaded guilty and judges have sentenced 75, according to an NPR database. Nearly half have received prison time with an average sentence of 115 days for those who pleaded guilty, NPR reported. The so-called QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, pleaded guilty and received a 41-month sentence.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather issued a warrent for Entrekin’s arrest on July 14. The FBI arrested him the following day at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona, according to a return on the warrant filed by FBI Special Agent Trevor Culbert.

A judge ordered Entrekin released on his own recognizance on July 23. He has remained free under several conditions. He cannot travel outside Arizona or the United States without permission. He cannot enter the District of Columbia except for court business and meetings with his attorney. He also is not allow to possess a weapon.

The FBI obtained Entrekin’s name from a tip, according to the affidavit, which said he told FBI agents that he drove across country in his personal car.

The FBI included evidence it said came from Entrekin’s Twitter account, where he allegedly posted a tweet in December that said, “Hey Patriots! Captain Moroni is coming to D.C. on Jan. 6. Yay! Alma 46:12.”

Entrekin narrated videos for his mother while he walked around inside the Capitol and on the grounds outside and also gave videotaped interviews, according to the affidavit.

“I am Captain Moroni. I’m the William Wallace of the Book of Mormon,” Entrekin said in one interview, according to the affidavit. “In the Book of Alma of the Book of Mormon, a freedom fighter named Captain Moroni fought for his freedom against the King-Men,” the affidavit said Entrekin said in interviews.

The FBI agent who wrote the affidavit included a background section on Captain Moroni and the Title of Liberty. He specifically described the Title of Liberty:

“In all the photos and videos of the defendant, he is carrying a wooden dowel with a piece of white cloth attached. The cloth appears to have the following text handwritten on it: IN MEMORY OF OUR GOD, OUR RELIGION, AND FREEDOM, AND OUR PEACE, OUR WIVES, AND OUR CHILDREN. ALMA 46:12.”

Federal prosecutors filed five charges against Entrekin on Nov. 18:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building.

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Entrekin entered not guilty pleas on all five counts on Dec. 8 but his attorney asked the court to set a plea agreement hearing, which is what will be held Friday.

Entrekin’s attorney, assistant federal public defender Dani Jahn, declined comment for this story.

If convicted, Entrekin could spend more than a year in prison, but LawandCrime.com said last summer, before the apparent plea agreement hearing was scheduled, that a maximum penalty for Entrekin is unlikely.