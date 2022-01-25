“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen has been fired from the show after old social media posts resurfaced.

The news: Bravo fired Nguyen from the Salt Lake City-based reality show after her tweets — which were reportedly racist — popped up on social media, per Fox News.

Bravo made the announcement Tuesday.

What they’re saying: “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Bravo posted on its Instagram.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Details: Per Fox News, fans discovered posts where Nguyen appeared to advocate for violence against protesters during the racial justice protests in 2020.

“Nguyen shared and reposted memes, photos, and statements that many considered to be anti-Black, pro-police, and blatantly racist,” according to The Daily Beast.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Jen Shah all unfollowed Nguyen and condemned the posts.

Apology: Nguyen apologized for the tweets in a new post.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were,” she wrote. “It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

The bigger picture: Let’s be honest — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” hasn’t had a lot of success with its cast in the show’s first two seasons.