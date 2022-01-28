 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Idaho cities top new list of overvalued real estate markets

A number of Idaho cities abound among the most overvalued real estate markets

By Herb Scribner
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Multiple Idaho cities ranked among the country’s most overvalued markets, according to Fitch Ratings.

What to know: Four Idaho cities ranked among the overvalued real estate markets, Axios reports.

  • Boise.
  • Coeur d’Alene.
  • Idaho Falls.
  • Pocatello.

To find this, Fitch Ratings will compare the current market prices to sustainable housing prices. The comparison helps determine if the market price is higher than the sustainable price, which determines the overvalue.

The bigger picture: Salt Lake City and Boise were recently ranked by Realtor.com as the No. 1 and No. 2 markets in the nation, respectively, for their surging housing prices, Deseret News’ Katie McKellar wrote.

  • Idaho topped a list from Atlas as one of the states with the most inbound moves.
  • Idaho has become one of the fastest-growing states because a lot of the new residents are coming from California.
  • Like Idaho, Utahns have seen soaring home price increases in recent years because Americans are leaving big cities in search for places where they could make a bigger bang for their buck.

