Idaho cities top new list of overvalued real estate markets

Multiple Idaho cities ranked among the country’s most overvalued markets, according to Fitch Ratings.

What to know: Four Idaho cities ranked among the overvalued real estate markets, Axios reports.

Boise.

Coeur d’Alene.

Idaho Falls.

Pocatello.

To find this, Fitch Ratings will compare the current market prices to sustainable housing prices. The comparison helps determine if the market price is higher than the sustainable price, which determines the overvalue.

The bigger picture: Salt Lake City and Boise were recently ranked by Realtor.com as the No. 1 and No. 2 markets in the nation, respectively, for their surging housing prices, Deseret News’ Katie McKellar wrote.