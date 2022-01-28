Donovan Mitchell will not play against the Grizzlies on Friday

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell when they play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Mitchell will miss a sixth consecutive game after suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 17, though things are trending upward for the two-time All-Star guard.

A team spokesperson said Friday morning that Mitchell has cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol and played 3-on-3 on Thursday — a final stage in the return to play requirements of the protocol. Mitchell missing Friday’s game is not due to him still experiencing concussion symptoms, but rather because he is getting back into game shape and conditioning.

Mitchell did not travel with the team on its last road trip to Golden State and Phoenix, but is with the team in Memphis with a chance that he could return to action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.