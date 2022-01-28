 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Donovan Mitchell will not play against the Grizzlies on Friday

By Sarah Todd
Fans pass behind Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell prior to game against Charlotte in Salt Lake City, Dec. 20, 2021.
Fans pass behind Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell prior to game against Charlotte at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Dec. 20, 2021. Mitchell will not be in the lineup tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell when they play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Mitchell will miss a sixth consecutive game after suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 17, though things are trending upward for the two-time All-Star guard.

A team spokesperson said Friday morning that Mitchell has cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol and played 3-on-3 on Thursday — a final stage in the return to play requirements of the protocol. Mitchell missing Friday’s game is not due to him still experiencing concussion symptoms, but rather because he is getting back into game shape and conditioning.

Mitchell did not travel with the team on its last road trip to Golden State and Phoenix, but is with the team in Memphis with a chance that he could return to action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Next Up In Utah Jazz

Loading comments...

The Latest

Caleb Lohner, and the highs and lows of learning a craft

By Dave McCann

How many active devices does Apple have now?

By Gitanjali Poonia

Draining Spring Lake in Utah County for repairs sparks concern for feathered residents

By Arianne Brown, KSL.com

Jazz sign Danuel House to another 10-day deal

By Sarah Todd

This is why Utah should abolish the death penalty

By Jeff Wright

Mitt Romney is raising money for Liz Cheney’s reelection campaign. Here’s why

By Dennis Romboy