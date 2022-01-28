Exchange between Rudy Gay and Quin Snyder was ‘just basketball’

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

On Wednesday night during the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena, fans saw what looked like a heated exchange between veteran forward Rudy Gay and Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

After the Jazz finished their morning shootaround Friday ahead of their game against the Grizzlies, I caught up with Gay and asked him about the exchange with Snyder. He was actually surprised that I referred to it as a “heated exchange” and laughed a little bit.

“That happens,” Gay said shaking his head with a smile. “That’s basketball. That’s still my coach, I still play here. Things happen during a game and some you see and some you don’t see.”

In my experience, Gay is right. There are many exchanges and disagreements and debates and arguments that fans usually don’t even get to see but are a normal part of professional sports and a highly competitive atmosphere.

It just so happens that since the Jazz are in a slump that outside eyes are more critical and anything that looks even the least bit like tension is going to cause fans to become worried. But these things happen even when a team is winning.

So, have no fear.

I also spoke with Joe Ingles and he said that while the team is frustrated with how they’ve been playing, that the players and coaches all have each others’ backs and are supporting each other through this hard time.

Even more so, the Jazz don’t seem as worried as the fans do. They feel a sense of urgency to break out of the rut that they’re in, but they are confident that they are capable and are going to be fine.

“We’re still fourth in the West,” Gay said. “We’ve got to get healthy. We’re still a good team, we’ve just a rough stretch.”

New with the Jazz

Stat of the week

Trent Forrest scored a career-high 17 points in the Jazz’s loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. His previous career-high was just nine points, so his new total nearly doubled what he’d been able to do before.

From the archives

This week in Jazz history

On Feb. 1, 2001, Karl Malone grabbed the 13,000th rebound of his career in an 87-76 win over Charlotte, helping him become the sixth player in NBA history to record 26,000 points and 13,000 rebounds in his career. Malone joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Elvin Hayes and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Around the league

Andrew Wiggins earns surprising spot on Western Conference All-Star starters roster.

Sacramento Kings end their pursuit of Ben Simmons.

Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony said fans in Philly crossed a line with taunts.

Up next

Jan. 28 | 6 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies | AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 30 | 6 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Minnesota Timberwolves | AT&T SportsNet

Feb. 2 | 8 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets | ESPN

Feb. 4 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets | AT&T SportsNet