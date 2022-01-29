High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Bingham jumps over Davis for top spot in 6A

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI change after Friday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.

The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at time of update.

Bingham vaulted over Davis for the top spot in 6A after Friday’s 69-51 win over West Jordan. Bingham has one more loss than Davis this year, but its stronger opponents winning percentage helped it move 1/1000th of a percentage point ahead of Davis in the latest rankings.

The top teams in the other classifications stayed the same with Orem, Snow Canyon, Grantsville, San Juan and Panguitch remaining at No. 1.

Salem Hills (5A) and Tintic (1A) made the biggest jumps on Friday each vaulting three spots in their respective classification.

Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).

The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Bingham 0.748 0.873 0.662 0.568 15-2 1 2 Davis 0.747 0.935 0.595 0.589 17-1 -1 3 Pl. Grove 0.710 0.806 0.645 0.569 15-3 0 4 Skyridge 0.668 0.800 0.557 0.573 12-3 0 5 Cop. Hills 0.657 0.813 0.524 0.559 13-3 0 6 Kearns 0.635 0.875 0.417 0.537 14-2 1 7 Corner Cyn. 0.626 0.608 0.656 0.575 11-6 -1 8 Westlake 0.621 0.647 0.606 0.569 11-6 0 9 Cyprus 0.603 0.706 0.514 0.537 12-5 0 10 Fremont 0.593 0.600 0.593 0.556 9-6 1 11 West Jordan 0.582 0.588 0.585 0.543 10-7 -1 12 Am. Fork 0.576 0.417 0.741 0.555 7-9 0 13 Lone Peak 0.552 0.522 0.581 0.556 8-7 0 14 Mtn. Ridge 0.552 0.588 0.519 0.540 10-7 0 15 Farmington 0.549 0.529 0.570 0.544 9-8 0 16 Weber 0.525 0.471 0.578 0.536 8-9 0 17 Hunter 0.505 0.533 0.480 0.486 8-7 0 18 Riverton 0.454 0.313 0.573 0.549 5-11 0 19 Herriman 0.451 0.294 0.594 0.511 5-12 1 20 Syracuse 0.449 0.333 0.544 0.544 5-10 -1 21 Layton 0.443 0.250 0.614 0.539 4-12 0 22 Taylorsville 0.422 0.294 0.530 0.517 5-12 0 23 Roy 0.415 0.313 0.499 0.496 5-11 0 24 Clearfield 0.377 0.250 0.470 0.528 4-12 1 25 Granger 0.366 0.176 0.529 0.484 3-14 -1 26 West 0.234 0.000 0.415 0.476 0-14 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Orem 0.716 0.922 0.549 0.537 16-1 0 2 Olympus 0.705 0.938 0.514 0.518 15-1 0 3 Payson 0.632 0.875 0.415 0.514 14-2 1 4 Bonneville 0.629 0.813 0.468 0.532 13-3 -1 5 Stansbury 0.603 0.765 0.461 0.516 13-4 0 6 Alta 0.603 0.696 0.520 0.559 12-5 0 7 Springville 0.593 0.627 0.573 0.528 11-6 0 8 Woods Cross 0.585 0.625 0.559 0.526 10-6 0 9 Salem Hills 0.562 0.579 0.551 0.531 11-8 3 10 Murray 0.560 0.667 0.464 0.515 12-6 0 11 Box Elder 0.558 0.667 0.454 0.536 10-5 0 12 Spanish Fork 0.550 0.588 0.515 0.535 10-7 -3 13 Skyline 0.541 0.667 0.425 0.500 10-5 0 14 Cottonwood 0.534 0.647 0.432 0.482 11-6 0 15 Northridge 0.516 0.500 0.533 0.512 9-9 1 16 Lehi 0.510 0.467 0.547 0.541 7-8 -1 17 Timpview 0.497 0.467 0.519 0.537 7-8 0 18 Cedar Valley 0.487 0.533 0.435 0.516 8-7 0 19 Uintah 0.480 0.500 0.458 0.486 8-8 0 20 Brighton 0.471 0.375 0.561 0.494 6-10 0 21 Maple Mtn. 0.463 0.353 0.558 0.530 6-11 2 22 Highland 0.457 0.444 0.460 0.497 8-10 2 23 Viewmont 0.451 0.375 0.509 0.537 6-10 -1 24 Wasatch 0.447 0.368 0.511 0.514 7-12 -3 25 Timpanogos 0.416 0.294 0.511 0.540 5-12 1 26 Bountiful 0.412 0.333 0.464 0.530 5-10 -1 27 Hillcrest 0.407 0.278 0.518 0.484 5-13 0 28 Mtn. View 0.395 0.225 0.538 0.514 4-13 0 29 Park City 0.378 0.167 0.569 0.472 2-10 1 30 Jordan 0.374 0.176 0.535 0.537 3-14 1 31 Tooele 0.372 0.111 0.605 0.498 2-16 1 32 East 0.370 0.294 0.419 0.490 5-12 -3 33 Provo 0.334 0.063 0.565 0.513 1-15 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Snow Canyon 0.729 0.947 0.548 0.556 18-1 0 2 Dixie 0.660 0.765 0.582 0.542 13-4 0 3 Ridgeline 0.619 0.722 0.528 0.564 13-5 1 4 Sky View 0.602 0.647 0.569 0.550 11-6 -1 5 Crimson Clif. 0.577 0.688 0.471 0.551 11-5 0 6 Hurricane 0.568 0.500 0.644 0.531 10-8 0 7 Green Cyn. 0.566 0.556 0.585 0.527 10-8 0 8 Cedar 0.546 0.556 0.538 0.540 10-8 0 9 Pine View 0.480 0.412 0.534 0.543 7-10 0 10 Bear River 0.463 0.353 0.564 0.502 6-11 2 11 Logan 0.455 0.333 0.560 0.532 6-12 -1 12 Desert Hills 0.454 0.294 0.598 0.532 5-12 -1 13 Mtn. Crest 0.354 0.176 0.493 0.526 3-14 0

Class 3A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Grantsville 0.675 0.813 0.570 0.528 13-3 0 2 Lay. Christian 0.627 0.706 0.570 0.528 12-5 0 3 No. Sanpete 0.602 0.792 0.436 0.490 13-3 0 4 Morgan 0.564 0.688 0.452 0.515 11-5 0 5 Ben Lomond 0.548 0.625 0.480 0.503 10-6 0 6 Manti 0.543 0.588 0.503 0.522 10-7 0 7 Juan Diego 0.539 0.647 0.433 0.533 11-6 0 8 Summit Acad 0.509 0.537 0.495 0.449 11-7 2 9 Juab 0.508 0.529 0.487 0.508 9-8 2 10 Union 0.497 0.544 0.448 0.505 11-8 -1 11 Ogden 0.491 0.471 0.506 0.518 8-9 -3 12 So. Summit 0.488 0.412 0.563 0.493 7-10 0 13 Prov. Hall 0.474 0.426 0.521 0.484 9-9 0 14 Carbon 0.465 0.500 0.421 0.500 8-8 0 15 Richfield 0.455 0.392 0.507 0.508 7-10 0 16 Canyon View 0.433 0.333 0.512 0.523 6-12 1 17 Emery 0.422 0.294 0.535 0.491 5-12 -1 18 ALA 0.420 0.333 0.496 0.472 6-11 0 19 Grand 0.356 0.202 0.481 0.485 5-14 0 20 Judge 0.351 0.222 0.450 0.484 4-14 0 21 Delta 0.327 0.063 0.553 0.501 1-15 0

Class 2A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.745 1.014 0.521 0.541 15-3 0 2 Enterprise 0.666 0.792 0.567 0.543 13-5 0 3 Millard 0.657 0.895 0.448 0.524 15-4 0 4 Parowan 0.632 0.688 0.596 0.544 10-6 0 5 Rowland Hall 0.619 0.911 0.360 0.475 12-2 0 6 South Sevier 0.610 0.706 0.532 0.530 10-7 0 7 Rockwell 0.606 0.797 0.452 0.442 12-4 0 8 Draper APA 0.595 0.688 0.524 0.498 7-5 0 9 APA W. Valley 0.535 0.603 0.484 0.457 10-7 1 10 Kanab 0.533 0.563 0.502 0.545 8-8 -1 11 Am. Heritage 0.515 0.607 0.428 0.487 8-6 0 12 No. Summit 0.482 0.441 0.512 0.526 7-10 1 13 No. Sevier 0.478 0.412 0.535 0.513 7-10 -1 14 Duchesne 0.468 0.353 0.575 0.504 6-11 0 15 Beaver 0.426 0.235 0.597 0.513 4-13 0 16 Waterford 0.414 0.455 0.361 0.469 5-6 0 17 Gunnison 0.380 0.214 0.523 0.483 3-11 0 18 St. Joseph 0.357 0.214 0.481 0.441 3-11 0 19 Maeser 0.298 0.067 0.496 0.451 1-14 0 20 Merit Prep 0.295 0.250 0.311 0.428 3-9 0 21 Freedom Pr. 0.292 0.200 0.352 0.439 2-8 0 22 APA C. Will. 0.292 0.143 0.405 0.456 2-12 0 23 APA Hillfield 0.253 0.000 0.471 0.407 0-7 0