High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Bingham jumps over Davis for top spot in 6A

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI change after Friday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.
The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at time of update.
Bingham vaulted over Davis for the top spot in 6A after Friday’s 69-51 win over West Jordan. Bingham has one more loss than Davis this year, but its stronger opponents winning percentage helped it move 1/1000th of a percentage point ahead of Davis in the latest rankings.
The top teams in the other classifications stayed the same with Orem, Snow Canyon, Grantsville, San Juan and Panguitch remaining at No. 1.
Salem Hills (5A) and Tintic (1A) made the biggest jumps on Friday each vaulting three spots in their respective classification.
Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).
The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Bingham
|0.748
|0.873
|0.662
|0.568
|15-2
|1
|2
|Davis
|0.747
|0.935
|0.595
|0.589
|17-1
|-1
|3
|Pl. Grove
|0.710
|0.806
|0.645
|0.569
|15-3
|0
|4
|Skyridge
|0.668
|0.800
|0.557
|0.573
|12-3
|0
|5
|Cop. Hills
|0.657
|0.813
|0.524
|0.559
|13-3
|0
|6
|Kearns
|0.635
|0.875
|0.417
|0.537
|14-2
|1
|7
|Corner Cyn.
|0.626
|0.608
|0.656
|0.575
|11-6
|-1
|8
|Westlake
|0.621
|0.647
|0.606
|0.569
|11-6
|0
|9
|Cyprus
|0.603
|0.706
|0.514
|0.537
|12-5
|0
|10
|Fremont
|0.593
|0.600
|0.593
|0.556
|9-6
|1
|11
|West Jordan
|0.582
|0.588
|0.585
|0.543
|10-7
|-1
|12
|Am. Fork
|0.576
|0.417
|0.741
|0.555
|7-9
|0
|13
|Lone Peak
|0.552
|0.522
|0.581
|0.556
|8-7
|0
|14
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.552
|0.588
|0.519
|0.540
|10-7
|0
|15
|Farmington
|0.549
|0.529
|0.570
|0.544
|9-8
|0
|16
|Weber
|0.525
|0.471
|0.578
|0.536
|8-9
|0
|17
|Hunter
|0.505
|0.533
|0.480
|0.486
|8-7
|0
|18
|Riverton
|0.454
|0.313
|0.573
|0.549
|5-11
|0
|19
|Herriman
|0.451
|0.294
|0.594
|0.511
|5-12
|1
|20
|Syracuse
|0.449
|0.333
|0.544
|0.544
|5-10
|-1
|21
|Layton
|0.443
|0.250
|0.614
|0.539
|4-12
|0
|22
|Taylorsville
|0.422
|0.294
|0.530
|0.517
|5-12
|0
|23
|Roy
|0.415
|0.313
|0.499
|0.496
|5-11
|0
|24
|Clearfield
|0.377
|0.250
|0.470
|0.528
|4-12
|1
|25
|Granger
|0.366
|0.176
|0.529
|0.484
|3-14
|-1
|26
|West
|0.234
|0.000
|0.415
|0.476
|0-14
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Orem
|0.716
|0.922
|0.549
|0.537
|16-1
|0
|2
|Olympus
|0.705
|0.938
|0.514
|0.518
|15-1
|0
|3
|Payson
|0.632
|0.875
|0.415
|0.514
|14-2
|1
|4
|Bonneville
|0.629
|0.813
|0.468
|0.532
|13-3
|-1
|5
|Stansbury
|0.603
|0.765
|0.461
|0.516
|13-4
|0
|6
|Alta
|0.603
|0.696
|0.520
|0.559
|12-5
|0
|7
|Springville
|0.593
|0.627
|0.573
|0.528
|11-6
|0
|8
|Woods Cross
|0.585
|0.625
|0.559
|0.526
|10-6
|0
|9
|Salem Hills
|0.562
|0.579
|0.551
|0.531
|11-8
|3
|10
|Murray
|0.560
|0.667
|0.464
|0.515
|12-6
|0
|11
|Box Elder
|0.558
|0.667
|0.454
|0.536
|10-5
|0
|12
|Spanish Fork
|0.550
|0.588
|0.515
|0.535
|10-7
|-3
|13
|Skyline
|0.541
|0.667
|0.425
|0.500
|10-5
|0
|14
|Cottonwood
|0.534
|0.647
|0.432
|0.482
|11-6
|0
|15
|Northridge
|0.516
|0.500
|0.533
|0.512
|9-9
|1
|16
|Lehi
|0.510
|0.467
|0.547
|0.541
|7-8
|-1
|17
|Timpview
|0.497
|0.467
|0.519
|0.537
|7-8
|0
|18
|Cedar Valley
|0.487
|0.533
|0.435
|0.516
|8-7
|0
|19
|Uintah
|0.480
|0.500
|0.458
|0.486
|8-8
|0
|20
|Brighton
|0.471
|0.375
|0.561
|0.494
|6-10
|0
|21
|Maple Mtn.
|0.463
|0.353
|0.558
|0.530
|6-11
|2
|22
|Highland
|0.457
|0.444
|0.460
|0.497
|8-10
|2
|23
|Viewmont
|0.451
|0.375
|0.509
|0.537
|6-10
|-1
|24
|Wasatch
|0.447
|0.368
|0.511
|0.514
|7-12
|-3
|25
|Timpanogos
|0.416
|0.294
|0.511
|0.540
|5-12
|1
|26
|Bountiful
|0.412
|0.333
|0.464
|0.530
|5-10
|-1
|27
|Hillcrest
|0.407
|0.278
|0.518
|0.484
|5-13
|0
|28
|Mtn. View
|0.395
|0.225
|0.538
|0.514
|4-13
|0
|29
|Park City
|0.378
|0.167
|0.569
|0.472
|2-10
|1
|30
|Jordan
|0.374
|0.176
|0.535
|0.537
|3-14
|1
|31
|Tooele
|0.372
|0.111
|0.605
|0.498
|2-16
|1
|32
|East
|0.370
|0.294
|0.419
|0.490
|5-12
|-3
|33
|Provo
|0.334
|0.063
|0.565
|0.513
|1-15
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Snow Canyon
|0.729
|0.947
|0.548
|0.556
|18-1
|0
|2
|Dixie
|0.660
|0.765
|0.582
|0.542
|13-4
|0
|3
|Ridgeline
|0.619
|0.722
|0.528
|0.564
|13-5
|1
|4
|Sky View
|0.602
|0.647
|0.569
|0.550
|11-6
|-1
|5
|Crimson Clif.
|0.577
|0.688
|0.471
|0.551
|11-5
|0
|6
|Hurricane
|0.568
|0.500
|0.644
|0.531
|10-8
|0
|7
|Green Cyn.
|0.566
|0.556
|0.585
|0.527
|10-8
|0
|8
|Cedar
|0.546
|0.556
|0.538
|0.540
|10-8
|0
|9
|Pine View
|0.480
|0.412
|0.534
|0.543
|7-10
|0
|10
|Bear River
|0.463
|0.353
|0.564
|0.502
|6-11
|2
|11
|Logan
|0.455
|0.333
|0.560
|0.532
|6-12
|-1
|12
|Desert Hills
|0.454
|0.294
|0.598
|0.532
|5-12
|-1
|13
|Mtn. Crest
|0.354
|0.176
|0.493
|0.526
|3-14
|0
Class 3A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Grantsville
|0.675
|0.813
|0.570
|0.528
|13-3
|0
|2
|Lay. Christian
|0.627
|0.706
|0.570
|0.528
|12-5
|0
|3
|No. Sanpete
|0.602
|0.792
|0.436
|0.490
|13-3
|0
|4
|Morgan
|0.564
|0.688
|0.452
|0.515
|11-5
|0
|5
|Ben Lomond
|0.548
|0.625
|0.480
|0.503
|10-6
|0
|6
|Manti
|0.543
|0.588
|0.503
|0.522
|10-7
|0
|7
|Juan Diego
|0.539
|0.647
|0.433
|0.533
|11-6
|0
|8
|Summit Acad
|0.509
|0.537
|0.495
|0.449
|11-7
|2
|9
|Juab
|0.508
|0.529
|0.487
|0.508
|9-8
|2
|10
|Union
|0.497
|0.544
|0.448
|0.505
|11-8
|-1
|11
|Ogden
|0.491
|0.471
|0.506
|0.518
|8-9
|-3
|12
|So. Summit
|0.488
|0.412
|0.563
|0.493
|7-10
|0
|13
|Prov. Hall
|0.474
|0.426
|0.521
|0.484
|9-9
|0
|14
|Carbon
|0.465
|0.500
|0.421
|0.500
|8-8
|0
|15
|Richfield
|0.455
|0.392
|0.507
|0.508
|7-10
|0
|16
|Canyon View
|0.433
|0.333
|0.512
|0.523
|6-12
|1
|17
|Emery
|0.422
|0.294
|0.535
|0.491
|5-12
|-1
|18
|ALA
|0.420
|0.333
|0.496
|0.472
|6-11
|0
|19
|Grand
|0.356
|0.202
|0.481
|0.485
|5-14
|0
|20
|Judge
|0.351
|0.222
|0.450
|0.484
|4-14
|0
|21
|Delta
|0.327
|0.063
|0.553
|0.501
|1-15
|0
Class 2A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|San Juan
|0.745
|1.014
|0.521
|0.541
|15-3
|0
|2
|Enterprise
|0.666
|0.792
|0.567
|0.543
|13-5
|0
|3
|Millard
|0.657
|0.895
|0.448
|0.524
|15-4
|0
|4
|Parowan
|0.632
|0.688
|0.596
|0.544
|10-6
|0
|5
|Rowland Hall
|0.619
|0.911
|0.360
|0.475
|12-2
|0
|6
|South Sevier
|0.610
|0.706
|0.532
|0.530
|10-7
|0
|7
|Rockwell
|0.606
|0.797
|0.452
|0.442
|12-4
|0
|8
|Draper APA
|0.595
|0.688
|0.524
|0.498
|7-5
|0
|9
|APA W. Valley
|0.535
|0.603
|0.484
|0.457
|10-7
|1
|10
|Kanab
|0.533
|0.563
|0.502
|0.545
|8-8
|-1
|11
|Am. Heritage
|0.515
|0.607
|0.428
|0.487
|8-6
|0
|12
|No. Summit
|0.482
|0.441
|0.512
|0.526
|7-10
|1
|13
|No. Sevier
|0.478
|0.412
|0.535
|0.513
|7-10
|-1
|14
|Duchesne
|0.468
|0.353
|0.575
|0.504
|6-11
|0
|15
|Beaver
|0.426
|0.235
|0.597
|0.513
|4-13
|0
|16
|Waterford
|0.414
|0.455
|0.361
|0.469
|5-6
|0
|17
|Gunnison
|0.380
|0.214
|0.523
|0.483
|3-11
|0
|18
|St. Joseph
|0.357
|0.214
|0.481
|0.441
|3-11
|0
|19
|Maeser
|0.298
|0.067
|0.496
|0.451
|1-14
|0
|20
|Merit Prep
|0.295
|0.250
|0.311
|0.428
|3-9
|0
|21
|Freedom Pr.
|0.292
|0.200
|0.352
|0.439
|2-8
|0
|22
|APA C. Will.
|0.292
|0.143
|0.405
|0.456
|2-12
|0
|23
|APA Hillfield
|0.253
|0.000
|0.471
|0.407
|0-7
|0
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Panguitch
|0.743
|0.972
|0.564
|0.516
|17-1
|0
|2
|Piute
|0.665
|0.846
|0.515
|0.520
|11-2
|0
|3
|Manila
|0.636
|0.868
|0.436
|0.495
|14-3
|0
|4
|Dmd. Ranch
|0.574
|0.583
|0.583
|0.496
|7-5
|0
|5
|Bryce Valley
|0.574
|0.600
|0.561
|0.516
|9-6
|0
|6
|Whitehorse
|0.542
|0.694
|0.409
|0.452
|11-7
|1
|7
|Tabiona
|0.535
|0.600
|0.480
|0.486
|9-6
|-1
|8
|Mon. Valley
|0.531
|0.850
|0.236
|0.425
|7-3
|0
|9
|Valley
|0.522
|0.500
|0.549
|0.498
|7-7
|0
|10
|Water Canyon
|0.488
|0.350
|0.622
|0.507
|3-7
|0
|11
|Wayne
|0.470
|0.467
|0.468
|0.496
|7-8
|0
|12
|Monticello
|0.458
|0.383
|0.537
|0.440
|5-10
|0
|13
|ICS
|0.437
|0.391
|0.484
|0.437
|6-10
|1
|14
|Tintic
|0.434
|0.471
|0.388
|0.480
|8-9
|3
|15
|Milford
|0.432
|0.429
|0.430
|0.453
|6-8
|-2
|16
|Altamont
|0.423
|0.385
|0.452
|0.465
|5-8
|-1
|17
|Wendover
|0.408
|0.333
|0.475
|0.440
|4-8
|-1
|18
|Pinnacle
|0.402
|0.462
|0.332
|0.449
|6-7
|0
|19
|Rich
|0.393
|0.333
|0.433
|0.477
|4-8
|0
|20
|Telos
|0.331
|0.273
|0.370
|0.415
|3-8
|0
|21
|Mt. Vernon
|0.295
|0.154
|0.400
|0.452
|2-11
|0
|22
|Green River
|0.268
|0.063
|0.439
|0.430
|1-15
|0
|23
|Dugway
|0.255
|0.000
|0.480
|0.390
|0-7
|0
