Grammys postponed for second year in a row

The 2022 Grammys were supposed to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, but the omicron variant surge has changed those plans.

In a statement, the Recording Academy and CBS, which airs the Grammys, said, “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.” The spokesperson added that a future date will be announced soon.

According to Variety, sources said that “even though the Crypto.com Arena has a basketball or hockey game or a concert booked nearly every night until mid-April, enough artists and executives voiced reluctance about appearing to convince the Academy to postpone the show.”

The news comes as daily COVID-19 cases reached closer to 900,000 on Jan. 4, per The New York Times coronavirus tracker.

This is the second year the Grammys have been postponed due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Grammys were, again, going to be held on Jan. 31 only to be rescheduled for March 14.

Nominees for the music award show were announced in late November and include artists like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Beiber, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Baptiste.