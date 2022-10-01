Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 1, 2022 
3 takeaways from No. 12 Utah’s win over Oregon State

By Joe Coles
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) glides into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No. 12 Utah won its fourth straight game and moved to 2-0 in Pac-12 play on Saturday, beating Oregon State 42-16. The Utes outscored the Beavers 21-3 in the second half to win going away.

Here are three takeaways from Utah’s win:

The play that changed the game

R.J. Hubert completely changed the trajectory of the game late in the third quarter.

With Utah up 28-16, Oregon State was driving and threatened to make it a one-score game. The Beavers were in the red zone and had first and 8. OSU’s drive up to that point had featured a fourth-down conversion, and it looked like the Beavers were going to score their first red zone touchdown of the game.

But Hubert picked off Beavers backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson and returned it 70 yards to set the Utes up at the Oregon State 30-yard line.

Utah Utes defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi (95) and teammates celebrate a stop on third down as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah and Oregon State play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah and Oregon State play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah players go through drills

Utah players go through drills as they and Oregon State prepare to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah players go through drills as they and Oregon State prepare to play a football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches his players stretch as Utah and Oregon State prepare to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah cheerleaders run onto the field before the start of the game as Utah and Oregon State prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes the ball as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) makes a cut at the line as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) reaches out to stiff-arm Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) during a run as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham gestures during a video replay of a touchdown as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State Beavers wide receiver John Dunmore (14) for a pick six as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) glides into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates with teammate Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) after Glover scored a touchdown as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Connor O’Toole (81) and Utah Utes defensive end Miki Suguturaga (47) defend Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) stretches out for the reception on a touchdown catch as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (2) and Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) battle for the ball down the sideline as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The pass was incomplete.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Young fans cheer during the Utah and Oregon State game at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Morgan V. Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) dives in for a touchdown with Oregon State Beavers defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) defending him as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Morgan V. Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates a touchdown with teammates as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Morgan V. Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) screams as Utah and Oregon State prepare to play a football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Morgan V. Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) stretches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown with Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) hanging onto him as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) follows his blockers after making an interception as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Morgan V. Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) tries to outrun Oregon State Beavers linebacker Cory Stover (82) as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Members of Utah’s Muss honor two former Utah football players, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, just before the start of the fourth quarter as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) looks for space as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes players honor two former players, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, just before the start of the fourth quarter as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) makes an interception over Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A Utah Utes fan holds up his U as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans celebrate and cheer as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans celebrate and cheer as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans celebrate and cheer as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans honor two former players, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, just before the start of the fourth quarter as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Utah won 42-16.

Morgan V. Winterton, Deseret News
Jaylen Dixon cashed in two plays later, taking a reverse handoff 22 yards for a touchdown — his second of the game.

The touchdown put Utah up 35-16 and flipped the momentum all to the Utes.

From that point, the Beavers didn’t score for the rest of the game and Utah added another touchdown to win comfortably.

Clark Phillips III is a star

Clark Phillips III may have had his best game as a Ute on Saturday.

Phillips III had three interceptions, including a pick-six, making him the first Ute in Pac-12 history to have three picks in a game.

His first interception came on Oregon State’s first drive of the game when he picked off starting quarterback Chance Nolan and took it 19 yards to the Beavers’ 25-yard line.

Utah scored its first touchdown of the game following that pick.

Phillips III’s second interception was a 38-yard pick he return for a touchdown that gave Utah a 14-7 lead and a jolt of energy.

Oregon State kept throwing it Phillips III’s way and he made them pay with a third interception, this time in the end zone, with 7:16 left, ending any hope of an Oregon State comeback.

Phillips III has consistently been one of Utah’s best defensive players since his arrival and has an NFL future.

Run game struggles

Utah’s offense did put up 42 points on the day, but if there’s one thing the Utes need to improve on going into a tough stretch featuring undefeated UCLA and No. 6 USC, it’s the run game.

Utah had 162 yards of rushing, but of those, 73 came from quarterback Cam Rising and 12 came from his backup Bryson Barnes, leaving only 77 rushing yards from other players.

The Utes were outgained on the ground by Oregon State 171-162.

Jaylen Dixon has 22 yards on one carry, Micah Bernard has 19 yards on six carries, Jaylon Glover had 18 yards on six carries, Tavion Thomas had 13 yards on six carries and Ja’Quinden Jackson has five yards on four carries.

Moving forward, Utah has to get more production out of its run game to be successful — especially from their lead back in Thomas.

