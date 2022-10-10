When Utah State football takes the field at Canvas Stadium Saturday night in Fort Collins, Colorado, the opposition — the rival Colorado State Rams — will be down a few players.

Two Colorado State players entered the transfer portal on Monday.

CSU wide receiver Gerick Robinson and defensive back Tywan Francis are both moving on from the program, with Robinson announcing his decision over social media, while Francis’ move was reported by 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

Robinson has played sparingly for Colorado State — he is in his second season with the Rams — and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Francis, on the other hand, has been a key contributor on defense over the course of his career, and this year alone has 32 tackles and two pass deflections.

Last season, Francis tallied 88 tackles — he’s recorded 176 tackles and 10 pass breakups in his career — and he will be a graduate transfer.

Another Colorado State player — defensive back Robert Floyd — entered the transfer portal less than a week ago, on Oct. 5.

Floyd didn’t make much of an impact for the Rams this season, recording two total tackles in two games played, but had a strong freshman campaign in 2021, finishing with 33 tackles, two interceptions and a pass breakup.

The Rams have had one additional player entered the transfer portal since Aug. 31 — wide receiver Dante Wright.

Per 247Sports, though Wright’s name was withdrawn from the portal, there is an expectation that he’ll “re-enter once the December transfer portal window opens.”

Utah State has had one player enter the transfer portal since Aug. 31, defensive end Addison Trupp.