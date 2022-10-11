The Davante Adams shoving incident just got more serious. Here’s how

Davante Adams let his emotions get the best of him Monday after a tough 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As the Las Vegas Raiders’ receiver walked off the field, he shoved a photographer to the ground and never turned around to see if he was OK.

Adams apologized for the incident in a conversation with reporters and on Twitter after the game. But he will still face discipline from the NFL, which may include suspension, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously (I was) very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately,” the wide receiver tweeted Monday night.

Adams, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Raiders during the offseason, may also face legal consequences for his actions, according to Pelissero. The NFL Insider tweeted Tuesday that the photographer had filed a police report.

“The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives,” said the Kansas City Police Department in a statement to Pelissero.

Before the shove, Adams had put together a strong performance for the Raiders. He had three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the game turned sour for him at the end, as NFL.com noted in its write-up on Adams’ apology.

He “had a pivotal reception in the fourth quarter overturned on review, and Adams collided with Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on a failed fourth down attempt that ended the game,” the article said.

After Monday’s loss, the Raiders’ record stands at 1-4.