High school golf: Richfield, Morgan tied for first after Day 1 of 3A state tournament

On paper, heading into the 3A state tournament the team race seemed like a coin flip, and that’s exactly how Wednesday’s opening round at Cove View Golf Course in Richfield played out.

Defending state champion Morgan and host Richfield both shot 302 during Day 1 and are tied for first, while Ogden is just two shots back at 304 and Union six shots back at 308.

A year ago Morgan had a 10-shot lead after the opening day and it never looked back in capturing its third state title in the past four years.

There’s a lot of work ahead for the Trojans on Thursday if they hope to repeat.

For Morgan there’s plenty to be excited about heading into the second round as three of its top four golfers on Wednesday — Lance Loughton, JJ Compton, Zalin McCleary and Karson Denton — shot better on the back nine than the front nine as they seemed to settle their nerves.

Region 13 champion Loughton is tied for first in the medalist chase as he shot a 1-under 73 with a round that included an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Loughton is tied for first with Carbon’s Bode Salas, who made five birdies but also had to overcome a double bogey to shoot under par. Salas won the 3A individual state title as a sophomore.

Union’s Tytan Birchell, Ogden’s Corbin Hall and Richfield’s Keaton Anderson are all just one stroke back after shooting 72 on Wednesday.

Richfield had five golfers place in the top 22, which gives the Wildcats a bit more room for error than Morgan heading into Day 2.

3A state tournament

Full Leaderboard

At Cove View Golf Course

Day 1 Team scores

1. Morgan, 302

2. Richfield, 302

3. Ogden, 304

4. Union, 308

5. Grantsville, 313

6. Carbon, 315

7. Juab, 324

8. Delta, 339

Day 1 Individual results

