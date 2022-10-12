Facebook Twitter
Mark Hoppus, Blink-182 bassist, reveals memoir project in the works

Hoppus will share experiences from his musical journey and battle with cancer

By Margaret Darby
Mark Hoppus arrives at the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

It’s been an eventful week for Mark Hoppus. The musician told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that he is currently working on a memoir. On top of that, the Blink-182 original bassist and co-lead vocalist reunited with his band to announce new music and a world tour coming next year.

“I’m writing a book about my life and experience in Blink and what I’ve gone through over the past year or so,” Hoppus told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hoppus accidentally told his social media followers he was battling an aggressive B-cell lymphoma in 2021. He said that he kept the news to himself for a long time because he was “scared and overwhelmed by the whole thing.” The 50-year-old meant to send the message to his “close friends” list on Instagram but instead shared the news with the whole world.

“As soon as it got out, there was such an overwhelming outpouring of support and love,” Hoppus said.

There are very few public details about the memoir so far, but Hoppus did share that he is already working with an editor and publisher to set the project in motion. The memoir will discuss his musical career alongside his recent battle with cancer.

In September 2021, Hoppus shared that he is cancer free on Twitter. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love,” Hoppus said in the post.

After revealing his cancer diagnosis, Hoppus built up the courage to share his experience on a public platform.

“I stopped being so afraid and started feeling like, OK, let’s see how we can get through this by sharing my story,” Hoppus said.

