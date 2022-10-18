High school girls soccer: Farmington, Davis secure wins, setting up a Davis County 6A final

When Davis and Farmington meet on the pitch on Friday, it will be the third meeting this season. It will also be far and away the most important one.

The two Region 1 foes will battle for the title after each secured wins Tuesday in the 6A state semifinals.

In the first match of the day, an own goal with just four minutes remaining in regulation helped lift the Farmington Phoenix over the No. 1 seed Lone Peak Knights and into the state final.

“We knew it was a battle coming in, but we have gotten so much better this season,” said Farmington coach Sarah Beecher. “I’m just proud of our group.”

Each team had multiple chances in the first half, but neither could convert. It was Farmington in the second minute with the first chance, a wide open shot that just missed. Lone Peak would have its fair share of shots, the best coming in the 16th minute. Each time the Knights threatened to break the scoreless tie, junior keeper Emmy McKeon was there to deny the chance.

“I was sick this whole week, so going into this game, just trying to be as healthy as I could, and today was just making sure I was getting the basics down,” said McKeon.

It was clear throughout the second half that McKeon had the basics going. Lone Peak brought the energy in the second half and spent the majority of the first twenty minutes on the offensive side of the pitch. Despite that, McKeon and her defensive line seemed to have an answer for every Lone Peak attempt.

“We have worked so hard this season and we have a young team and they’ve just really stepped up,” McKeon said.

The young group will now have a chance to write their names in the history books with a 6A title chance on Friday. In addition to continuing to get healthy, McKeon believes it’s the basics that will help her squad come out victorious.

“I think it’s just in our practices giving it our all, making sure that we are working as a team and we are ready to go as best as we can be.”

The opponent is not only a team Farmington has seen before but a group that certainly has a history of playing in the championship match.

Davis will be making its third appearance in five years on Friday after securing a dominant 3-0 win over Skyridge. The Darts were led by senior Emery Jacobs, whose brace in the first half proved to be more than enough.

“I love how we came out, got a couple early and really calmed our nerves,” said Davis head coach Souli Phongsavath. “The message was that we are going to make them adjust to us.”

The Darts were able to do that almost to perfection, defending an early 2-0 lead and forcing Skyridge to pressure for most of the game. A late goal by Olivia Flint was the icing on the cake for Davis, securing another spot in the title game.

Davis last won the championship in 2020, enacting revenge from 2019 when they lost in the final game. Phongsavath understands, however, that will only help so much.

“Really this is a completely different team, and so hopefully I can get them ready,” said Phonsgsavath.

Revenge may also play a theme in this year’s final. Both the Darts and the Phoenix were able to defend their home turf in the regular season and come away with 1-0 victories.

“I feel like as a team we know what we have to do,” said Jacobs. “It’s a rivalry game. All of Davis County it seems like will be there. It’s just a big game, and I’m excited.”

No home field advantage awaits either side Friday as the Region 1 schools will travel to Herriman and face off at Zions Bank Stadium. One thing, however, is for certain. The hardware is headed to Davis County. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and it’s sure to be a classic.

