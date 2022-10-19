Pizza Hut’s new single slice menu item isn’t what you think it is

Pizza Hut released a new menu item on Tuesday that might seem like a single slice option at first glance. But unlike the classic New York slice of pizza, this menu option has a twist.

The New York Post reported that in the 64 years that Pizza Hut has been around, this is the first time that the fast-food chain has offered a single slice option at participating locations. But this single slice option is really two pizza slices on top of each other with toppings in between. Think of it like a pizza quesadilla or a pizza sandwich, with two slices of the Thin N’ Crispy crust pizza and piles of toppings in between.

Melts have arrived! Starting today, I’m not sharing. pic.twitter.com/TOTwUhO1wV — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) October 19, 2022

This item, called a “Pizza Hut Melt,” is sold for $6.99. According to CNN, it comes in four variations — pepperoni, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon Parmesan and meat lover’s — that “are served with a marinara or ranch dressing dipping sauce.”

While Pizza Hut experimented in 2014 with single slices, it never made it into every store and was quickly abandoned.

Fox Business reported that the single slices in 2014 weren’t the chain’s only experiment, “The Pizza Hut Melt succeeds its handheld predecessors the P’Zone, a pizza-calzone hybrid that debuted in 2002, and the P’Zolo, a pizza-sub sandwich hybrid that debuted in 2012.”

Whether or not the Pizza Hut Melt stays around is yet to be seen.