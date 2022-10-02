Where are Utah and BYU ranked in the latest coaches poll?

Both Utah and BYU moved up in the latest USA Today coaches poll after a weekend full of Top 25 teams losing.

Utah jumped two spots to No. 11 in the coaches poll, released Sunday, after easily handling Oregon State 42-16.

BYU, meanwhile, moved up to No. 16 in the coaches poll following its 38-26 win over instate rival Utah State.

There was a major shakeup in the bottom half of the coaches poll, after 10 ranked teams lost this past week, five against other ranked teams.

That helped play into both the Utes’ and Cougars’ movement in this week’s poll.

Utah moved ahead of Kentucky and NC State, who lost to Ole Miss and Clemson, respectively.

BYU received more help, as Baylor, Washington, Arkansas and Oklahoma all moved below the Cougars after losing.

While Wake Forest, a winner over then-ranked Florida State, leapfrogged BYU, the Cougars still jumped four spots.

UCLA, which beat Washington 40-32, jumped into the poll at No. 19. The Bruins host the Utes next Saturday.

USC (No. 6) and Oregon (No. 12) are the other Pac-12 teams ranked.

Arkansas, which plays at BYU on Oct. 15, fell to No. 25 after losing to Alabama, which jumped Georgia in the No. 1 spot.

The Associated Press Top 25 poll will be released at Noon MDT.