Here’s Taylor Swift’s itinerary for the release of ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift is releasing her 10th studio album “Midnights” Thursday night at 12 a.m. Eastern Time, and she released a planner on Instagram and TikTok with events for fans to look forward to after the release.

Thursday, Oct. 20 –– Teaser trailer during the third quarter of “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video.

Thursday, Oct. 20 –– release of “Midnights” at 12 a.m. EST.

Friday, Oct. 21 –– 12 a.m. EST “Midnights” release.

Friday, Oct. 21 –– 3 a.m. EST “Special very chaotic surprise”.

Friday, Oct. 21 –– 8 a.m. EST “Anti-Hero” music video premiere and #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YouTube Shorts.

Friday, Oct. 21 –– 8 p.m. EST lyric videos released on YouTube.

Saturday, Oct. 22 –– “Stream ‘Midnights’ pls. Grab the exclusive lavender edition vinyl at Target?”

Sunday, Oct. 23 –– “Visit your local record store? Stream ‘Midnights’ pls.”

Monday, Oct. 24 –– 11:35 p.m. EST “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” appearance.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 –– 12 a.m.. EST “Midnights” music video release.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 –– “Stream ‘Midnights’ and watch videos pls”.

Thursday, Oct. 27 –– “Stream ‘Midnights’ and watch videos pls”.

Friday, Oct. 28 –– “The Graham Norton Show” appearance streaming on Philo.

The highly anticipated album have left “Swifties” speculating wildly as to what the “special very chaotic surprise” could possibly be. It could be a video, it could be announcing another album or it could be what many fans have been hoping for –– tour dates.

However, Swift hasn’t dropped any hints yet, so Swift fans will likely be calling in sick to work Friday morning after a late Thursday night.

every single Swiftie on friday: pic.twitter.com/jzXV0A8M8A — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) October 19, 2022

Here are track names for Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Since August, Swift has been hosting “Midnights Mayhem with me” videos on her TikTok leading up to the album release. The videos dropped at midnights and feature Swift drawing a bingo ball with a number and announcing the track name for that number of song.



“Lavender Haze”. “Maroon”. “Anti-Hero”. “Snow on the Beach” (Featuring Lana del Rey). “You’re on Your Own, Kid”. “Midnight Rain”. “Question...?”. “Vigilante S—-”. “Bejeweled”. “Labyrinth”. “Karma”. “Sweet Nothing”. “Mastermind”.

What we know so far about Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift gave some insight into a few of the songs from her album through videos on her Instagram. “Anti-Hero,” for example, is about her own “insecurities,” she said in an Instagram video.

“This song is a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself,” Swift said in the Instagram video.

She’s been teasing insights into the songs with previews of lyrics being displayed in billboards in London and New York Times Square. Some of the ones we know are “I should not be left to my own devices,” “fantasizing about revenge” and “I polish up real nice,” according to The Cut.

Will Taylor Swift release any singles from ‘Midnights’ beforehand?

The musical artist began straying from the trend most artists follow of dropping singles a few weeks before releasing a new album and instead released her entire “Folklore” album at once in July 2020.

Without any singles, fans are left wondering what kind of music and vibe the album will have.

And with an artist as adaptable as Swift, who has tapped into country, pop and folk genres, the only insights Swift fans have come from the aesthetic of the merchandise she released in anticipation of the album.

Those looks include a 70s-type feel with mustard yellows, avocado greens in her styling and in the decor in the videos talking about the album.

What fans do know is that the music and lyrics will likely be highlighting Swift’s brilliant songwriting capabilities that the artist has become known for since breaking out in the music industry in 2005.

“It can get complicated on every other level, but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room,” Swift told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview in 2018.