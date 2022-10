High school volleyball: 3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules

Class 3A

UHSAA bracket

Note: Top 11 seeds receive first-round by, No. 1 Morgan, No. 2 Richfield, No. 3 Ogden, No. 4 Grantsville, No. 5 Delta, No. 6 Juan Diego, No. 7 North Sanpete, No. 8 Carbon, No. 9 Union, No. 10 Canyon View, No. 11 South Summit.

First round (Oct. 22)

No. 17 Layton Christian at No. 16 Juab, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Summit Academy at No. 13 Manti, 11 p.m.

No. 21 Ben Lomond at No. 12 Emery, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Grand at No. 15 ALA, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Providence Hall at No. 14 Judge Memorial, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

UHSAA bracket

Note: Top 9 seeds receive first-round by, No. 1 Parowan, No. 2 Kanab, No. 3 North Summit, No. 4 Draper APA, No. 5 Duchesne, No. 6 Millard, No. 7 Enterprise, No. 8 North Sevier, No. 9 Maeser Prep.

First round (Oct. 22)

No. 17 Beaver at No. 16 Freedom Prep, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Gunnison Valley at No. 13 South Sevier, 1 p.m.

No. 21 APA West Valley at No. 12 St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Rockwell at No. 15 Rowland Hall, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Utah Military Hillfield at No. 10 Waterford, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Wasatch Academy at No. 14 American Heritage, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Merit Academy at No. 11 San Juan, 1 p.m.

Class 1A

UHSAA bracket

Note: Top 10 seeds receive first-round by, No. 1 Rich, No. 2 Panguitch, No. 3 Manila, No. 4 Tabiona, No. 5 Wayne, No. 6 Valley, No. 7 Wendover, No. 8 Escalante, No. 9 Monticello, No. 10 Altamont

First round (Oct. 22)

No. 17 Bryce Valley at No. 16 ICS, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Pinnacle at No. 13 Green River, 1 p.m.

No. 21 Diamond Ranch at No. 12 Monument Valley, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Whitehorse at No. 15 Tintic, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Water Canyon at No. 14 Milford, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Dugway at No. 11 Piute, 1 p.m.