The latest mystery on ‘The Masked Singer’: Who is Robo Girl?

After being delayed a week due to the Major League Baseball playoffs, “The Masked Singer” finally returned on Wednesday with a batch of new singers — and a strong contender for the finale.

What happened on the latest ‘Masked Singer’ episode?

Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer” celebrated all things Andrew Lloyd Webber, with the contestants performing songs from hit musicals like “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Evita,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Webber even took part in the show as a guest panelist, offering commentary on the performances. Although the composer had high praise for the performers behind the Maize and Mermaid costumes, both of those artists ended up being voted off the show. Near the end of the episode, “The Masked Singer” revealed that actor Mario Cantone was Maize, while “I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor was the Mermaid, according to Variety.

Robo Girl became the winner of the episode, meaning her identity will remain unknown as she moves forward and competes against new singers next week.

Who is Robo Girl on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Robo Girl provided the judges and viewers with some clues about her identity during Wednesday’s episode.

“For much of my career, I’ve lived in the shadow of superstars,” a voiceover for Robo Girl revealed, per Variety. “From Pharrell to even David Blaine, the glow of their talent made it hard for me to recognize my own. I was worried it would never be my time. But with 86 cents to my name, I booked a job that would change my life forever. I not only found my own pretty little spotlight, but gained the most magical fandom in the world.”

Robo Girl said she also likes trolls, and that “while on tour, Robo Girl holds her own opposite multi-Grammy winner,” Variety reported. Other clues included a surfboard and two jars of honey.

The judges’ guesses regarding Robo Girl’s identity included: Jenna Dewan, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Lucy Hale, Cara Delevigne and Selena Gomez. Many viewers, meanwhile, believe Robo Girl is actress Kat Graham.

“The 33-year-old actress has previously talked about being nearly broke before she landed a role in ‘The Vampire Diaries,’” entertainment news site Just Jared reported. In 2011, Kat won the award Scene Stealer Female for her role in “The Vampire Diaries” at the Teen Choice Awards, which famously gives out surfboards as awards. Also in 2011, Kat appeared in the movie “Honey 2,” which explains the two jars of honey in her clue package.”

Viewers have also speculated that Robo Girl could be Sofia Carson, Camila Mendes and Susan Egan, per Yahoo! Entertainment.