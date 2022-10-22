Facebook Twitter
This former Utah QB is expected to play in limited role for Liberty against BYU, per report

By Brandon Judd
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer takes a snap during game against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Sept. 11, 2021.

Utah Utes quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) takes a snap as BYU and Utah play an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Charlie Brewer, the former Utah quarterback who transferred to Liberty, is expected to play in a limited capacity in the Flames’ game against BYU, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

Brewer has been out since breaking his hand in Liberty’s season opener against Southern Miss.

Jonathan Bennett will start the game for the Flames, Thamel reported, but Brewer “is expected to be able to contribute for the Flames in select situations” despite not being fully healed from his hand injury. 

Brewer, who played four seasons at Baylor before transferring to Utah, played against BYU last season as a member of the Utes. 

In the Cougars’ 26-17 win, he completed 15 of 26 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Liberty enters its game against BYU with a 6-1 record.

