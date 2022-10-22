This former Utah QB is expected to play in limited role for Liberty against BYU, per report

Charlie Brewer, the former Utah quarterback who transferred to Liberty, is expected to play in a limited capacity in the Flames’ game against BYU, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

Brewer has been out since breaking his hand in Liberty’s season opener against Southern Miss.

Jonathan Bennett will start the game for the Flames, Thamel reported, but Brewer “is expected to be able to contribute for the Flames in select situations” despite not being fully healed from his hand injury.

Brewer, who played four seasons at Baylor before transferring to Utah, played against BYU last season as a member of the Utes.

In the Cougars’ 26-17 win, he completed 15 of 26 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Liberty enters its game against BYU with a 6-1 record.