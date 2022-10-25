Do In-N-Out fries deserve all the hate? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says yes

In a recent interview, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke about an important national issue that has gone largely unaddressed: the quality of In-N-Out fries.

In Tuesday’s episode of the podcast “Pod Save America,” the hosts asked the New York congresswoman some hard-hitting questions about In-N-Out fries.

“While you’re out here (in California) will you be going to In-N-Out?” the hosts asked. “And is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?”

Ocasio-Cortez’s response was diplomatic, yet firm: “My controversial, nonpolitical opinion is that (In-N-Out) is overrated.”

“What is this dry fry thing going on here?” she asked, an existential question many people have also pondered upon taking a bite of fries.

Someone had to say it!! 🍟 https://t.co/LecnEQzxSA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2022

The question is an important one that many people are asking: Why are In-N-Out fries so dry?

Chef and restaurant-owner Steve Samson shared his dry-fry theory with LAist, explaining that In-N-Out simply tosses the potatoes straight into the fryer after cutting them rather then soaking the cut potatoes in water.

This could partially explain the opinion that many people seem to have about the fries — including The Takeout, who called them “sickly” and “pale starch ghosts.”

LAist shared a SoCal local tip for ordering semipalatable In-N-Out fries: order them “well done.”

Apparently, this means the fries will be cooked longer.

