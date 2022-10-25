Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 
Television Entertainment

How the sitcom ‘Call Me Kat’ is honoring loss of comedic star Leslie Jordan

The sitcom 'Call Me Kat' has halted production following the unexpected death of Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan attends the 2018 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews “The Cool Kids” at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. The sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which stars Jordan, has halted production following the actor’s unexpected death.

Richard Shotwell, Invision via Associated Press

The sitcom “Call Me Kat” has halted production following the unexpected death of Leslie Jordan, Entertainment Weekly has reported.

Jordan — an Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian and singer — starred alongside “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik in the sitcom “Call Me Kat.” He had filmed nine episodes for the show’s third season, which is currently airing on Fox.

The next episode will air as scheduled on Thursday, and will include a tribute to Jordan, per Entertainment Weekly.

Bialik was one of the countless figures from the entertainment industry to pay tribute to Jordan, who died on Monday at age 67 following a single-car accident, the Deseret News reported.

“They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan,” Bialik shared in a statement on Twitter. “He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much — it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”

Bialik also shared the show’s official statement.

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a ‘Call Me Kat’ family,” the show’s statement reads. “Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

The fifth episode of Season 3, a Halloween-themed episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” will air Thursday at 8:30 p.m. MDT on Fox. The episode’s official description notes that the character Phil, played by Jordan, “has a great night with a potential love interest.”

How did Leslie Jordan die?

Jordan crashed into a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood Monday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Deseret News reported. Law enforcement sources said it appeared Jordan had lost control of the vehicle before crashing.

Tributes to Leslie Jordan flood social media

Tributes to the comedic actor were swift following the news of his unexpected death.

