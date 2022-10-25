How the sitcom ‘Call Me Kat’ is honoring loss of comedic star Leslie Jordan

The sitcom “Call Me Kat” has halted production following the unexpected death of Leslie Jordan, Entertainment Weekly has reported.

Jordan — an Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian and singer — starred alongside “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik in the sitcom “Call Me Kat.” He had filmed nine episodes for the show’s third season, which is currently airing on Fox.

The next episode will air as scheduled on Thursday, and will include a tribute to Jordan, per Entertainment Weekly.

Bialik was one of the countless figures from the entertainment industry to pay tribute to Jordan, who died on Monday at age 67 following a single-car accident, the Deseret News reported.

“They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan,” Bialik shared in a statement on Twitter. “He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much — it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”

They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy. pic.twitter.com/c9kN0vkxyM — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 24, 2022

Bialik also shared the show’s official statement.

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a ‘Call Me Kat’ family,” the show’s statement reads. “Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

When does ‘Call Me Kat’ air?

The fifth episode of Season 3, a Halloween-themed episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” will air Thursday at 8:30 p.m. MDT on Fox. The episode’s official description notes that the character Phil, played by Jordan, “has a great night with a potential love interest.”

How did Leslie Jordan die?

Jordan crashed into a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood Monday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Deseret News reported. Law enforcement sources said it appeared Jordan had lost control of the vehicle before crashing.

Tributes to Leslie Jordan flood social media

Tributes to the comedic actor were swift following the news of his unexpected death.

One of the last interviews with @thelesliejordan who we lost so tragically & unexpectedly today. We'd intended to air it next week. Instead we'll share it tomorrow in tribute to an extraordinary actor, a wonderfully funny man, & a most gentle human @CBSMornings #LeslieJordan pic.twitter.com/bZhD9pMKNc — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) October 25, 2022

this was the last time i saw Leslie Jordan. so devastated rn. much love to leslie’s family, team, colleagues & fans from around the world. we truly lost one of the most joyous, generous & brightest souls to walk this earth. i’m so grateful for the time we had together 💔 pic.twitter.com/rBLaFqGSxK — Brittney Spencer (@BrittNicx) October 24, 2022

I am heartbroken to hear my friend, Leslie Jordan, has passed away. The sweetest, kindest soul I’ve known. Rest In Peace, Leslie 💔 pic.twitter.com/0U5CwALMOa — Jonathan Silver Scott (@JonathanScott) October 24, 2022

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022