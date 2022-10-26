Here’s where Utah’s men’s basketball is predicted to finish in Pac-12 this season

Utah men’s basketball isn’t expected to make a huge jump this season, at least according to one Pac-12 Conference projection.

The Utes are picked to finish 10th in the conference, per the Pac-12 preseason media poll released Wednesday morning.

UCLA is the preseason media favorite for the third straight year, grabbing 26 first-place votes.

Arizona and Oregon, picked to finish second and third, respectively, each got three first-place votes, while USC is projected to finish fourth and Stanford (with one first-place vote) at No. 5.

Utah finished the 2011-22 season with an 11-20 record and 4-16 in Pac-12 play, ending the year in 11th place, ahead of only Oregon State.

Utes senior center Branden Carlsen was named to the preseason Pac-12 all-conference first team, the lone Utah representative on individual all-league honors.

The Utes open the regular season on Nov. 7, when they’ll host Long Island.