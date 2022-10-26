Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 
Utah Basketball Sports University of Utah

Here’s where Utah’s men’s basketball is predicted to finish in Pac-12 this season

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah’s coach Craig Smith talks to his players as the Utes’ men’s basketball team opens camp in Salt Lake City on Sept. 26, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah men’s basketball isn’t expected to make a huge jump this season, at least according to one Pac-12 Conference projection. 

The Utes are picked to finish 10th in the conference, per the Pac-12 preseason media poll released Wednesday morning.

UCLA is the preseason media favorite for the third straight year, grabbing 26 first-place votes.

Arizona and Oregon, picked to finish second and third, respectively, each got three first-place votes, while USC is projected to finish fourth and Stanford (with one first-place vote) at No. 5.

Utah finished the 2011-22 season with an 11-20 record and 4-16 in Pac-12 play, ending the year in 11th place, ahead of only Oregon State.

Utes senior center Branden Carlsen was named to the preseason Pac-12 all-conference first team, the lone Utah representative on individual all-league honors.

The Utes open the regular season on Nov. 7, when they’ll host Long Island.

