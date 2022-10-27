What makes WSU’s Martin Stadium so menacing?

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Over the past two seasons, Utah’s football program has posted a 15-6 overall record.

The Utes are 10-0 at home over that span, however, in true road games, Utah is just 4-5, including losses this season at Florida and at UCLA.

The Utes face another road test at Washington State Thursday night. The last time Utah played the Cougars in Pullman, in 2018, it fell 28-24. Martin Stadium in Pullman is not an easy place to win games.

“The stadium can get loud. It’s not the biggest stadium but they get good support,” said coach Kyle Whittingham. “I couldn’t tell you exactly why it makes it difficult but it has proven to be a tough place to play.”

The Utes know that if they want to repeat as Pac-12 champs, they need to figure out how to win on the road.

“Coach always says great teams win on the road. At home, you have such a big advantage. But on the road, it’s you guys versus the world,” said defensive lineman Jonah Elliss. “You’ve got to take that mentality that you’re the underdog there and you’ve got to take it to them instead of having them taking it to you.”

In light of Utah athletic director Mark Harlan’s recent revelation that a Utah football player had been “offered about a million dollars” to transfer to another school, Deseret News columnist Doug Robinson insisted that college sports must put restrictions on the name, image and likeness policy.

“No one is arguing that college athletes should be able to earn money from their labors, especially when college sports is raking in billions off their sweat, especially since, in their greed and stinginess, they begrudged athletes anything — even a free pizza — for decades,” Robinson wrote. “But there must be restrictions on player movement. The NIL money and the transfer portal are a bad combination in their current form.”

10-0: Utah’s record at home the past two seasons.

4-5: Utah’s record in true road games the past two seasons.

1-1: Utah’s record at neutral sites the past two seasons.

Dalton Kincaid just entered the conversation as one of the greatest Utes of all time for turning down that kind of money and then returning to carry the Utes to victory in such a high-profile game. He’s now right there in the top 5 Utes of all time in my book.

— RedLegBandit

I am not a big Nick Saban fan, or Bama. However, I have never seen Saban lie. Saban has a standing policy where the staff at Alabama won’t help players get NILs. He is trying to follow the heart of the law, where the players get that on their own. His beef with Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher is that Fisher is working directly with the boosters to get them to raise money and pay players for stuff. Saban is a bit naive to believe that by not participating it makes a difference, when he knows what his Alabama boosters will surely do. Saban sees it as apples and oranges, when the truth is that it is oranges and mandarins. I don’t think this difference will last much longer anyways. Coaches are going to be working, with boosters and anyone else that will pay their players, across the board fairly soon here. There just isn’t a choice for teams willing and capable of being competitive.

— utahutesfanatic

