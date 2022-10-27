Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 
Prince Harry’s memoir will give insight into his decision to leave the royal family

‘Spare,’ Prince Harry’s new memoir, will be released on Jan. 10

By Kelsey Nield
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on May 2, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Harry is writing what his publisher is calling an "intimate and heartfelt memoir." Random House has said the book will be released on Jan. 10, 20223

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

After leaving the royal family and following the death of his grandmother, Prince Harry will be finally releasing his memoir on Jan. 10. The book, entitled “Spare,” will be a firsthand account of the Duke of Sussex’s life, according to The Guardian.

The memoir will cover his decision to give up his royal life and the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Harry’s publisher, Penguin Random House, shared in a press release that the book will be “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” per CNN.

According to The Associated Press, the title of the memoir is a reference to the phrase “the heir and the spare,” often used to describe royal siblings. Harry’s brother, Prince William, is the next in line to the throne, and Harry was moved down the succession line when William had children.

Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal life behind in 2020. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s father, King Charles III, has taken over the throne. There are concerns from some people close to the royal family over what the book might reveal, potentially reopening wounds from the couple’s decision to leave, according to The New York Times.

Buckingham Palace has said it will not comment on the memoir, according to the BBC.

The New York Times reports Harry’s book is a step in a broad plan for him and Meghan to build their brands in media. The couple is rumored to have signed deals worth about $20 million with Netflix and Spotify.

