High school football: Playoff roundup from Friday, Oct. 28

6A Playoffs

The Chargers virtually ended the game before the halftime break, scoring all 63 of their points before heading to the locker room. Isaac Wilson tossed six touchdowns for Corner Canyon, helping it advance to the quarterfinal round.

Second-seeded Skyridge cruised through to the quarterfinals with a lopsided victory over Fremont. The Falcons saw four different players record a rushing touchdown.

After a hot start from Syracuse to pull ahead, 10-0, early in the second quarter, Lone Peak held fast and finished strong. The Knights scored the last 15 points of the game, pulling ahead for their only lead of the night with a late-game touchdown pass from Kaden Hodson to Trey Robinson for 7 yards.

1 of 17 2 of 17 3 of 17 4 of 17 5 of 17 6 of 17 7 of 17 8 of 17 9 of 17 10 of 17 11 of 17 12 of 17 13 of 17 14 of 17 15 of 17 16 of 17 17 of 17

Fourteen consolation points by the Sentinels in the fourth quarter made the final score look a bit more respectable, but it was all American Fork in the 6A second round matchup. The Cavemen got four passing touchdowns from quarterback Lincoln Jackson — all four going to different receivers.

“The offense really set the tone, scoring on our first two possessions and chewing up a lot of the first half. The defense then played really tough and came up with a forced fumble and recovery by Davis Andrews and an interception by Cale Burrows sealed the game.”

—American Fork coach Aaron Behm

There was offense aplenty in this 6A second round matchup between the Darts and Silverwolves, which featured over 100 points scored. The teams traded scores throughout the game, but it was seventh-seeded Davis that wound up on top.

Farmington eliminated its Region 1 foe, Weber, and advanced to the quarterfinal round thanks to a strong second half performance (outscored the Warriors 22-0 over the final two quarters). Easton Wight threw three touchdowns to lead the way for the Phoenix.

The Panthers looked dominant in their second round matchup with West Jordan, setting the stage for an intriguing quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Corner Canyon next week. Quarterback Isaiah SueSue had four total touchdowns for West and eclipsed the century mark on the ground just six minutes into the second round matchup.

Trailing by as much a six points midway through the third quarter, the Miners showed their composure late as they pulled away from Pleasant Grove to book their spot in the quarterfinals. Running back Havea Fotu found pay dirt twice for Bingham, including the game-tying touchdown late in the third quarter.

5A Playoffs

Ryan Griffin scored on a 5-yard TD run late in the game and then Cole Mortensen helped seal the victory with an interception as No. 9 seed Box Elder edged No. 8 seed Provo for the 5A second round victory. Tagai Lesa scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs offensively.

Related Clutch plays in fourth quarter help visiting Box Elder edge Provo in 5A second round

1 of 17 2 of 17 3 of 17 4 of 17 5 of 17 6 of 17 7 of 17 8 of 17 9 of 17 10 of 17 11 of 17 12 of 17 13 of 17 14 of 17 15 of 17 16 of 17 17 of 17

Alta used a strong start to the game (led by 31 points at halftime) to stave off a late surge from Springville and pull off a huge upset over the third-seeded Red Devils. Matt McKea threw three touchdown passes to lead the way for the No. 19-seeded Hawks, who advanced into the quarterfinal round, where they’ll take on Orem.

Stansbury rolled when the two teams met in the regular season, but Cedar Valley showed up to play, leading 5A’s fourth seed by four at halftime. But the Stallions rallied in the second half, outscoring the Aviators 19-0 over the game’s final two quarters. Ezra Harris and Dylan Hamilton connected for three touchdowns in the strong second half for Stansbury.

Six lead changes in a second-round shootout gave Wasatch and Spanish Fork fans some Friday entertainment, but it was the Wasps that ultimately claimed the win with two unanswered touchdowns to end the game. Wasatch quarterback Mack Kelson tossed four touchdowns.

The No. 11 seed Tigers maintained the upset theme in their quadrant of the 5A bracket with a come-from-behind victory over six-seed Bountiful — which led by as much as 10 points. Cole Johnson punched in two short yardage touchdowns for Orem, helping them secure a spot in the quarterfinal round.

The Thunderbirds picked up their second round victory comfortably Friday night. Helaman Casuga tossed three touchdowns and Micah Beckstead added another two on the ground, helping Timpview secure its spot in the quarterfinals. The game could’ve been called at halftime, as neither team scored a point in the second half.

Leading by just one point late in the fourth quarter, Chase Moseley ran into the end zone from 3 yards out to give the Titans an eight-point lead, and the defense did the rest as Olympus secured the second round victory over Region 6 rival Brighton. Nic Brown finished with three rushing touchdowns to lead the way for the Titans.

“Our kids had a tremendous week of practice, as their play tonight highlighted their preparation, poise, and discipline.” —Olympus head coach Aaron Whitehead

The undefeated Pioneers did their thing Friday night, defeating Park City and advancing to the 5A quarterfinals with relative comfort. Lehi nearly picked up its seventh shutout of the season, but a late consolation score from the Miners prevented them from reaching that milestone.

4A Playoffs

Casey Crofts hit junior receiver Will DeKorver for an 85-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining, giving Mountain Crest narrow victory over Dixie in the 4A second round. Crofts finished with four total touchdowns for the sixth-seeded Mustangs, who advanced to the semifinals.

The defending 4A champions remained in the hunt for a repeat with a comfortable victory over Snow Canyon in the 4A second round. Nate Dahle found the end zone three times on the ground to lead the way for the RiverHawks offense.

A huge 21-point quarter from Desert Hills helped the Thunder pull off a win against Sky View despite a late rally from the Bobcats. The Thunder had embarked on a 35-3 run by the time Sky View was able to get a touchdown on the board.

Tied at halftime, top-seeded Crimson Cliffs used a 19-0 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Reds, avoid the upset and advance into the 4A semifinals. Steele Barben led the way for the Mustangs, tossing five touchdowns.

3A Playoffs

Juab remained undefeated after a comfortable win over Manti, booking its spot in the 3A semifinals. Alex Jackson threw four touchdowns for the Wasps, giving the senior quarterback 49 passing scores this season.

Defense was on full display Friday night, as Grantsville conceded just one touchdown in its quarterfinal matchup with North Sanpete (with North Sanpete picking up a safety late in the fourth quarter). Hunter Bell was the catalyst for the Cowboys on the offensive side of the ball as the senior quarterback played a significant role in all four of Grantsville’s touchdowns.

The Trojans remained undefeated and advanced to the 3A semifinals with a dominant victory over Juan Diego. Senior Gunnar Lish finished with three rushing touchdowns and set the tone early with a 70-yard score 25 seconds into the game.

It wasn’t a game for offense, but Friday’s 3A quarterfinal matchup between Canyon View and Richfield featured a couple of strong defensive performances, as Canyon View’s 14 points was enough to win the game. Asher Groft found Jaxon Jensen for the game-winning touchdown from 4 yards out early in the fourth quarter, securing the Falcons’ spot in the semifinals.

2A Playoffs

The undefeated run continued for the South Summit Wildcats. South Summit led, 21-7, at halftime and was up, 30-12, with minutes remaining in the game, but Delta rallied furiously to make it a close one in the end, scoring twice in the last two minutes.

“Playoff football is always fun. Delta is a great team. Our boys played hard and were able hold off a late surge by Delta. Had great plays from a whole lot of guys that contributed to the win.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

All hope seemed lost for the Beavers after Summit Academy scored a go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds remaining in the game, but Beaver managed to find some magic, orchestrating a game-winning drive that was capped by a 30-yard touchdown catch by Bodie Wheatley (from Tyten Fails) with just two seconds to spare. With the win, the Beavers advanced to the semifinal round where they will face South Summit.

No. 2 seed San Juan scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back as it rolled to the easy 2A quarterfinal win over South Sevier. Zach Conway returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and then rushed for three more touchdowns to lead the way for the defending champion Broncos.

After a back-and-forth first half, Emery separated itself from visiting Providence Hall with a pick-six from Ridic Potter to go ahead by two scores at halftime. The Spartans then scored again and collected a safety on defense to hold off a late rally by the Patriots. Matt Olsen also had a pick-six for the Spartans, and senior quarterback Wade Stilson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

1A Playoffs

Leading the Braves by double digits already, Enterprise officially put the game on ice with a 22-0 advantage in the third quarter. Kyron Bracken and Aiden Dougherty each scored two rushing touchdowns for the Wolves, who advanced into the 1A semifinals with the win.

The top-seeded Eagles dominated their way into the 1A semifinals Friday evening. Malik Johnson and Jessaia Giatras each notched two rushing touchdowns for LCA, which will face Milford next week.

It was a much higher scoring game than fans might have expected, but Milford didn’t get caught off guard, and the Tigers pulverized the North Sevier defense in a 59-34 win to advance in the 1A playoffs. The Wolves made it a close game, 40-34, going into the fourth quarter, but Milford had the final say with a 19-0 run to finish the game.

“We played well at times tonight and held off a very scrappy North Sevier team to advance.”

— Milford coach Thane Marshall

Trailing by 12 points late in the third quarter, the Cowboys scored 13 unanswered points to edge out Duchesne and advance to the 1A semifinals. Griffen Bone scored four total touchdowns for Kanab, including the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining.

1A Playoffs (8-player)

Jett Holmes scored two touchdowns and Ryker Hoffman, Drake Weston, Noah Parry and Trey Walker each added one as Rich rolled past Monument Valley for the victory in the 1A eight-player quarterfinals.

The Buckaroos advanced into the semifinals in convincing fashion as they ran all over Altamont Friday evening. Five different players secured a rushing touchdown for Monticello, led by Javlin Robison, who notched a team-high two rushing scores.