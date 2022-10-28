Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 28, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

‘We had guys step up’: With Cam Rising out at Washington State, what was the pecking order at QB?

Bryson Barnes started in place of injured starter Cam Rising. Who would have been next man up had Barnes gone down?

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE ‘We had guys step up’: With Cam Rising out at Washington State, what was the pecking order at QB?
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, left, and Utah QB Cam Rising speak after game, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, left, and Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, who was a late scratch Thursday night, speak after game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak, Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. — No. 14 Utah escaped Martin Stadium with a 21-17 victory over Washington State Thursday night, and the Utes offense was playing with backups at key positions.

“A gutsy performance by our guys. We found a way to win, which is obviously the bottom line. We showed a lot of toughness and resiliency. … (WSU is) a good football team. They beat Wisconsin. Way back when, I understand that, but still it was a good victory at Wisconsin. — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“We had guys step up and perform when they needed to,” said coach Kyle Whittingham.

Second-string quarterback Bryson Barnes started in place of injured starter Cam Rising. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 51 yards.

True freshman Jaylon Glover and Ja’Quinden Jackson — who was switched from quarterback to running back a few weeks ago — combined for 30 carries, 119 yards and two touchdowns as Tavion Thomas was sidelined. 

Meanwhile, tight end Dalton Kincaid, who caught seven passes for 56 yards, was injured on a third-quarter touchdown. 

“We’re the walking wounded on offense right now but nobody cares,” Whittingham said. “That’s why you recruit and build depth in your 85-man roster so you can weather the storm when things like this happen.”

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes, wearing white, throws a pass

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes throws a pass during game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.

Young Kwak, Associated Press
1 of 25
Utah running back Jaylon Glover, wearing white, gets past Washington State defensive lineman Christian Mejia

Utah running back Jaylon Glover (1) gets past Washington State defensive lineman Christian Mejia (93) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak, Associated Press
2 of 25
AP22301133274707.jpg

Utah wide receiver Solomon Enis, right, carries the ball while pressured by Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh, left, and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
3 of 25
AP22301119373071.jpg

Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) reaches for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
4 of 25
AP22301120557335.jpg

Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (88) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Donovan Ollie (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
5 of 25
AP22301121630746.jpg

Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
6 of 25
AP22301123099715.jpg

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
7 of 25
AP22301126505406.jpg

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, right, carries the ball while pressured by Utah safety Sione Vaki during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
8 of 25
AP22301127690873__1_.jpg

Washington State defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. (5) disrupts a pass intended for Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
9 of 25
AP22301129218870.jpg

Utah defensive end Van Fillinger, front left, sacks Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
10 of 25
AP22301130003745.jpg

Utah safety R.J. Hubert (11) tackles Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
11 of 25
AP22301131832317.jpg

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert walks on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
12 of 25
AP22301130881436.jpg

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
13 of 25
AP22301217120060.jpg

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, center, carries the ball while pressured by Washington State defensive lineman Nusi Malani during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
14 of 25
AP22301199678417.jpg

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs for a touchdown while defended by Washington State linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
15 of 25
AP22301200999094.jpg

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) runs for a touchdown as teammate De’Zhaun Stribling (88) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
16 of 25
AP22301202163212.jpg

Washington State running back Dylan Paine (30) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
17 of 25
AP22301202866297.jpg

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) is hit by Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh (8) as he throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
18 of 25
AP22301204065321.jpg

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, left, is hit by Utah safety Clayton Isbell as he throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
19 of 25
AP22301206418844.jpg

Washington State tight end Billy Riviere III, right, carries the ball while defended by Utah linebacker Karene Reid, left, and safety Sione Vaki during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
20 of 25
AP22301208100452.jpg

Washington State linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) tackles Utah wide receiver Money Parks (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
21 of 25
AP22301209487521.jpg

Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, center, catches a pass between Washington State defensive backs Chris Jackson, left, and Sam Lockett III during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
22 of 25
AP22301210570463.jpg

Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) disrupts a pass intended for Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
23 of 25
AP22301212798870.jpg

Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) secures a pass while defended by Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
24 of 25
AP22301215027139.jpg

Washington State defensive end Quinn Roff celebrates a Utah fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Utah won 21-17. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP
25 of 25
Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes, wearing white, throws a pass
Utah running back Jaylon Glover, wearing white, gets past Washington State defensive lineman Christian Mejia
AP22301133274707.jpg
AP22301119373071.jpg
AP22301120557335.jpg
AP22301121630746.jpg
AP22301123099715.jpg
AP22301126505406.jpg
AP22301127690873__1_.jpg
AP22301129218870.jpg
AP22301130003745.jpg
AP22301131832317.jpg
AP22301130881436.jpg
AP22301217120060.jpg
AP22301199678417.jpg
AP22301200999094.jpg
AP22301202163212.jpg
AP22301202866297.jpg
AP22301204065321.jpg
AP22301206418844.jpg
AP22301208100452.jpg
AP22301209487521.jpg
AP22301210570463.jpg
AP22301212798870.jpg
AP22301215027139.jpg

The good news for the Utes (6-2, 4-1) is they have a couple of extra days to get healthier before next Saturday’s home game against Arizona. 

“We’re fortunate that we have a couple extra days off again to hopefully heal up and get some of these guys back,” Whittingham said. “We’ll see what happens.”

It’s unknown how long Rising will be out and if he will be available to play against the Wildcats. 

Rising informed Whittingham 30 minutes before kickoff, the coach said, that he would not be able to play. Rising injured his leg during Utah’s 43-42 victory over USC on Oct. 15. In that game, he threw for a career-high 415 yards and was responsible for five touchdowns.

Related

For Thursday’s game, with Rising standing on the sideline, true freshman Nate Johnson was Barnes’ backup. Rising was not considered available even in an emergency role, according to Whittingham. 

Jackson was the No. 3 quarterback Thursday. 

“Ja’Quinden Jackson can fill in and still has enough retention from when he was played quarterback,” Whittingham said. 

Would Whittingham have been comfortable playing Jackson against WSU if it had been necessary?

“Not comfortable,” the coach said, “but it would have been more of an option than putting Cam in tonight.”

Defensively, safety R.J. Hubert was ejected for targeting early in the fourth quarter. He is scheduled to be sidelined for the first half against Arizona, unless the Utes decide to appeal the call. 

Overall, Whittingham was happy with the way his team responded despite being shorthanded. 

“A gutsy performance by our guys. We found a way to win, which is obviously the bottom line,” he said. “We showed a lot of toughness and resiliency. … (WSU is) a good football team. They beat Wisconsin. Way back when, I understand that, but still it was a good victory at Wisconsin. They’ve lost to some really good Pac-12 teams. By no means was that opponent inferior, in my opinion.”

Linebacker Karene Reid explained that Thursday’s hard-fought win says a lot about this team. 

“It just shows that we have a next-man-up mentality. We’re going to face more adversity,” he said. “There’s going to be more injuries down the road. It says a lot about the character of this team, that we’re in it for the team.”

AP22301666391583.jpg

Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson carries the ball during game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Jackson, a former QB, would have been the Utes emergency quarterback if needed on Thursday night.

Young Kwak, Associated Press

Next Up In University of Utah
With Tavion Thomas out, Jaylon Glover, Ja’Quinden Jackson help carry the load for Utah in win over WSU
Why QB Bryson Barnes stepped in for Cam Rising — and how he led the No. 14 Utes to victory over WSU
3 takeaways from No. 14 Utah’s win over Washington State
Utah will be shorthanded at running back against Washington State
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 14 Utah’s 21-17 win over Washington State
Harvard Professor Arthur Brooks says Latter-day Saint leaders are examples of ‘crystalized intelligence’