Thank you, Rihanna: After 6 years, she’s dropping a new single

After six long years of waiting, Rihanna has finally released some new music.

The soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released alongside an official lyrics video on Friday. Rihanna’s new song is featured on the soundtrack and is titled “Lift Me Up.”

“Lift me up/Hold me down/Keep me close/Safe and sound,” she sings, per CNN. “Burning in a hopeless dream/Hold me when you go to sleep/Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart/Keep me safe, safe and sound.”

Behind Rihanna’s latest single

According to Billboard, the emotional ballad pays tribute to the Marvel franchise’s late star, Chadwick Boseman. He died in 2020 at the age of 43 because of colon cancer.

Director Ryan Coogler said that involving Rihanna was a way to honor the late actor.

“Honestly, I think it was Chad,” he said, per BBC. “A lot of improbable things needed to happen for it to come through and Rihanna was very clear that she did that for him.”

What’s next for Rihanna?

The singer is set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl.

“We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president for Apple Music and Beats, at the time of the announcement.

According to NPR, her latest track can serve as an indication of where she is going musically — back to the Rihanna we knew in the early 2000s, who gave us “Unfaithful” and “A Girl Like Me,” two tracks full of vulnerability.

Her last album was “Anti,” which released in 2016.