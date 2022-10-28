Facebook Twitter
Boston Smith, Steve Smith’s son, receives offer from Utah basketball

Boston Smith, Steve Smith's son, receives offer from Utah basketball
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks in a huddle to his team

Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks to his team during a media timeout in a men’s basketball game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Utah won 55-50.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Boston Smith, the son of former Utah football and NFL star receiver Steve Smith, received an offer from the University of Utah — but not in football.

Utah basketball coach Craig Smith offered Boston Smith a basketball scholarship Friday.

“Thankful for an offer from The University of Utah,” Boston Smith tweeted.

Steve Smith tweeted, “Breaking news!!! Proud of you son!!”

The 6-foot-2 guard, part of the 2023 class, plays for Carmel Christian High in North Carolina.

He also holds an offer from Hampton University.

