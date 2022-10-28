Boston Smith, Steve Smith’s son, receives offer from Utah basketball

Boston Smith, the son of former Utah football and NFL star receiver Steve Smith, received an offer from the University of Utah — but not in football.
Utah basketball coach Craig Smith offered Boston Smith a basketball scholarship Friday.
“Thankful for an offer from The University of Utah,” Boston Smith tweeted.
Steve Smith tweeted, “Breaking news!!! Proud of you son!!”
The 6-foot-2 guard, part of the 2023 class, plays for Carmel Christian High in North Carolina.
He also holds an offer from Hampton University.
