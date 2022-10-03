Facebook Twitter
BYU breaks out a new black and royal uniform combo for Notre Dame game. Twitter reacted with 🔥🔥🔥

BYU will wear a black and royal uniform for the Cougars’ game against Notre Dame this Saturday. That includes a gradient helmet that fades from royal blue to black.

Twitter video screenshot via @BYUfootball

BYU is rolling the dice with a new look for its game against Notre Dame in Las Vegas this Saturday.

Based on Twitter reactions, the look is straight 🔥🔥🔥.

The school produced a reveal video to unveil its uniform combo for the matchup with the Fighting Irish, enlisting some help from the UFC and magician Mat Franco of “America’s Got Talent” fame.

Here’s the result:

The Cougars will wear black jersey tops and pants with royal blue trim. 

The big surprise, though, is that BYU will wear a helmet with a black and royal gradient, fading from blue on top to black on the bottom.

That will be a stark contrast to what Notre Dame will be wearing: During the summer, the Fighting Irish also produced a video — an homage to “The Hangover” — to reveal they will be wearing a mostly white uniform with gold trim.

How BYU fans reacted to the uniform combo for the Notre Dame game

Here’s a sampling of how BYU’s latest uniform combo unveiling was received:

