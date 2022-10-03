BYU breaks out a new black and royal uniform combo for Notre Dame game. Twitter reacted with 🔥🔥🔥

BYU is rolling the dice with a new look for its game against Notre Dame in Las Vegas this Saturday.

Based on Twitter reactions, the look is straight 🔥🔥🔥.

The school produced a reveal video to unveil its uniform combo for the matchup with the Fighting Irish, enlisting some help from the UFC and magician Mat Franco of “America’s Got Talent” fame.

Here’s the result:

The Cougars will wear black jersey tops and pants with royal blue trim.

The big surprise, though, is that BYU will wear a helmet with a black and royal gradient, fading from blue on top to black on the bottom.

That will be a stark contrast to what Notre Dame will be wearing: During the summer, the Fighting Irish also produced a video — an homage to “The Hangover” — to reveal they will be wearing a mostly white uniform with gold trim.

How BYU fans reacted to the uniform combo for the Notre Dame game

Here’s a sampling of how BYU’s latest uniform combo unveiling was received:

Now that's how you do a uniform reveal @byubarstool https://t.co/T4X6hS3u3I — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) October 3, 2022

BYU wins jersey reveal of the year w/ this onepic.twitter.com/xloyEhNQAf — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 3, 2022

The creativity ingenuity of @BYUfootball and their creative team is next level genius. Wow👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/ZijDpw3RyY — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) October 3, 2022

BYU wins the uni reveal video, the uni, and now needs to win the game! — BYUFoamFinger (@ByuFoamFinger) October 3, 2022

Credit where credit is due, those helmets are 🔥 https://t.co/ZlZoVhzjIB — Andrew Lawrence (@andrewute1) October 3, 2022

Love the reveal video, love the Y logo, the royal-to-black is definitely not typical but it's cool. Let's go win the game!! — Waiting for the Big XII 🇺🇦 (@JFloyd314) October 3, 2022

Where do we get that poster? Every one of my kids is going to beg to have one hanging in their bedroom. — Bret Parker (@BretParker6) October 3, 2022

Okay… respect. 🔥🔥🔥 — Spencer Hall (@spencerhalllaw) October 3, 2022

OH



MY



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/evl22c6mkl — The Sports Bros (@SportsBros) October 3, 2022