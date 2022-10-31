Midterms 2022: Georgia’s final gubernatorial debate tackles economy, abortion

Election Day is nearly a week away. Campaigns are stepping into the final stretch with hopes of swaying voters.

It is too early to call any of the races but, so far, the House is leaning Republican while the Senate is still a toss up, according to Politico.

Here are updates on key elections that are taking place next week.

Georgia’s final gubernatorial debate tackles economy, abortion

On Sunday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, his Democratic challenge, took the stage during the final televised debate. According to CNN, the gubernatorial candidates discussed abortion rights and the state of the economy while arguing about who really is to blame for the country’s political turbulence.

According to USA Today, Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018, pushed for Medicaid expansion and stricter gun control laws and promised to fight against Georgia’s six-week abortion ban.

“I’ve spent the last 15 years as a state leader. I’ve spent my life as someone who believes in doing right by people. I was raised by my parents to do right,” Abrams said, per the report.

Meanwhile, Kemp defended the Republican view on abortion: “We are a state that values life,” he said. He also said to look at his record for fighting crime.

While Kemp attacked President Joe Biden for inflation, Abrams linked Kemp to Herschel Walker and his controversies over abortion, per CNN.

The latest poll by InsiderAdvantage found that Kemp is maintaining a lead over Abrams by 9 percentage points

Trump endorses New Hampshire candidate

Politico recently noted that New Hampshire had not been receiving enough “love” from the Republican Party — claiming Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., former Vice President Mike Pence and even former President Donald Trump as missing from the state, though the report noted that Trump had endorsed both the Republican House candidates.

The former president may have caught on and on Monday, he formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc, potentially giving Republicans a push in a key Senate election, per The New York Times.

“General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud. Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total. His opponent is a disaster on Crime, the Border, Inflation, & all else. Vote for Don Bolduc!”

According to The Hill, Bolduc has welcomed this support. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found that Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is leading by 9 percentage points.

Obama comes to Arizona’s rescue

Former President Barack Obama has his schedule jampacked until the midterms. After making headlines during rallies in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, the former president is now headed to Arizona, according to The New York Times.

In the deeply purple state, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, is facing Republican Blake Masters, who has denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, as the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash previously reported.

Additionally, Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, is going up against Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor.

A New York Times-Siena College poll found Kelly ahead with 51% compared to Masters’ 45%.

Meanwhile, a recent Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage poll found that Lake has a big lead over Hobbs in the ratings by 11 percentage points, as I reported.

According to The Washington Post, Obama’s recent speeches have touched on “inflation, crime, the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the prospects for more conservative rulings.”

Obama will then head to Florida, New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania.