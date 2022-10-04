How former Ute Britain Covey has fared against ‘some real dudes’ in the NFL

Last weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles filled their last open spot on the active roster by signing former Utah star Britain Covey.

The undrafted free agent rookie had been elevated from the practice squad for each of the Eagles’ first three games of the season.

As the Eagles’ primary punt returner, Covey has returned 11 punts for 69 yards. He’s also returned three kickoffs for 69 yards.

Philadelphia is 4-0 and sits atop the NFC East standings.

Covey finished his career as Utah’s all-time leader in punt return yardage. He returned a memorable kickoff return for a touchdown in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State last New Year’s Day.

Current Ute defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi, a close friend of Covey’s since childhood, said he talks to Covey frequently. They played together at Timpview High before becoming teammates at Utah.

Last week, Kaufusi talked to Covey and his wife, Leah.

“We always have a good time,” Kaufusi said. “Brit’s wife’s birthday and my birthday are in October. We spend a lot of time hanging out. Me and Brit love Halloween. It’s fun to dress up and goof around. Brit’s doing his thing.”

From their conversation, Kaufusi realized that things were going well for Covey in Philadelphia.

“I think he was out mattress shopping,” he said. “That’s what he told me. He was looking for a good mattress out there in Philly. Hopefully he continues to better his standing with the Eagles.”

A couple of days later, it was announced that Covey was signing with Philadelphia and filling the final open spot on the active roster.

“I think Britain’s done a really good job. I think Britain, first three weeks in the NFL against some real dudes, you actually feel the real speed of some guys,” Eagles’ special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “This isn’t the third or the second preseason game or in practice. You have guys that I believe, (Viking) Kris Boyd is one of the best gunners in the league, (Commanders) Percy Butler is a really good gunner. And all those guys in Detroit, you start feeling some real speed out there.

“But he’s done a good job in terms of protecting the ball. Once again, I know he muffed that ball right there, we can’t have any situation where the ball is on the ground. Besides that, he’s putting his foot on the ground, getting yards right there. Hopefully, he keeps keeping his momentum, we’re blocking better for him and one of those 12 yards springs for something bigger.”