What you need to know about the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer

The long-awaited sequel to “Black Panther” has a new trailer.

Driving the news: Marvel Cinematic Studios released a new trailer on Monday for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This is the best preview so far for the movie, which will premiere on Nov. 11.



After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020, Marvel announced that they will not recast his role of T’Challa. A new character will be selected to fill the Black Panther role.

The trailer shows the impact of T’Challa’s death on Wakanda. A new world is also introduced — the underwater kingdom Talocan. Director Ryan Coogler told Entertainment Weekly that Talocan was inspired by ancient Mayan culture and shares many similarities with Wakanda.

“The film should feel like a really wild dream that you would have, but where everything felt like it was really there,” Coogler told Entertainment Weekly.

What they’re saying: The identity of the new Black Panther has not been officially announced yet. The trailer does end with a look at the new Black Panther suit — and it appears to be a woman. Fans speculate it is Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, in the suit.

love how they incorporated shuri’s dot markings on the black panther mask #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/Wu81adsGO8 — ken (@wandaslizzie) October 3, 2022

OUR NEW BLACK PANTHER IN ALL HER GLORY pic.twitter.com/SZ9bjPhB4k — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) October 3, 2022

Details: When “Black Panther” first hit theaters in 2018, it earned $192 million in three days and broke a slew of records, according to Forbes.



The sequel is directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, who directed “Black Panther.” Coogler said filming the sequel was “cathartic” as he came to terms with Boseman’s death.

Most of the original cast are returning to their roles for the sequel, including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman.

Watch the trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” below: