How did BYU’s video revealing its black and royal blue uniforms come together?

On Monday, BYU unveiled its uniform combo for the Notre Dame game with a unique hype video that incorporated the UFC, a visit to Las Vegas (where the game will be played) and magician Mat Franco.

All that came together to reveal the black and royal blue look the Cougars will wear when they face the Fighting Irish this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

When was the video for BYU’s uniform combo shot?

BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes was one of four Cougar players — along with Puka Nacua, Chris Brooks and Keenan Pili — to take part in the video.

Hayes gave Spencer Linton the details behind the video shoot during an appearance on “BYU Sports Nation” on Monday.

“It was the middle of fall camp, we get the call, ‘Hey, you guys want to go to Vegas?’ I was like, ‘Vegas? Yeah, I want to go to Vegas! For what reason, though?’ They were like, it’s the uniform reveal,” Hayes said.

“It was very fun, man, just to be with the boys and go on a little private jet. It was very exciting.”

What were the card tricks like in person?

Part of the video included Franco, the “America’s Got Talent” Season 9 winner, revealing the new uniform using a card trick.

Linton asked Hayes if the trick was legit.

“Yeah, it’s legit. What? That’s all magic, baby,” Hayes said. “I was surprised, I never thought that was real until I saw it with my own eyes.”

Why black and royal uniforms for BYU?

Notre Dame already announced during the summer that it will be wearing a white jersey with gold trim and gold helmets for the matchup against BYU.

That’s a stark contrast to the Cougars’ largely black uniform with royal blue trim, highlighted by a helmet that incorporates a black and royal gradient, fading from blue on top to black on the bottom.

“It’s beautiful. They’re in all-white, so we have to be in all black. I wanted the black uniforms, and I know the boys wanted it as well,” Hayes told Linton. “It was exciting when they were throwing out the uniform ideas for each game, which a majority of us voted on.

“It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be electric.”