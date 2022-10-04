Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 
NFL Sports

What it’s like to play through a concussion, according to Alex Smith

Former University of Utah and NFL quarterback Alex Smith admits he once led a touchdown drive while battling concussion symptoms

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE What it’s like to play through a concussion, according to Alex Smith
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith warms up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2012.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2012.

Joe Mahoney, Associated Press

As the NFL looks to update its concussion protocols following Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, former quarterback Alex Smith is reflecting on a time he put his own health in danger.

During his Oct. 3 appearance on the “ESPN Daily” podcast, Smith described playing through concussion symptoms while with the San Francisco 49ers. He actually led a touchdown drive while struggling to see, he said.

“I had what I would call a star in my vision,” he told podcast host Pablo Torre. “It was like if you looked at sun for a little while.”

Related

Although Smith knew something was wrong, he didn’t want to get trainers and doctors involved — at least not while the 49ers were driving. He said he popped up after the initial hit and “acted like nothing happened.”

“I was hiding symptoms at that point, trying to assess internally if ... I could play through it,” he said.

Smith, who played in college for the University of Utah, went on to describe how he and other players could manipulate the NFL’s concussion test if they really wanted to stay in the game.

“There is some level of half-truths that get told. There’s clearly withholding of information,” he said.

NFL officials are hoping to make it more difficult to manipulate concussion assessments with updates to current protocols, which could come as soon as this week, according to NFL.com.

The changes were prompted by the recent drama involving Tagovailoa, who went down during the Thursday Night Football game last week just four days after appearing to suffer from concussion symptoms but continuing to play.

“The updated protocols will essentially close the loophole that allowed Tagovailoa to return to the field ... eliminating any subjectivity about the cause of a player’s instability and simply ruling the player out,” NFL.com reported.

Next Up In Utah
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Ranked-choice voting: Will it lead to Sarah Palin’s political comeback?
Opinion: What an education gap spells out for women in Utah
Heading overseas? Here’s why travel advisories about COVID-19 aren’t being updated
After ‘the big lie,’ this is how we protect our elections
What to know about Maggie Haberman, author of new book about Trump