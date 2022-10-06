Has BYU had success in the past against Notre Dame?

BYU and Notre Dame haven’t met often on the football field, but they’ll do so again this Saturday when the two schools face each other at a neutral-site location at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Here’s what has happened between the Cougars and Fighting Irish in previous matchups.
All-time history between BYU and Notre Dame football
Notre Dame leads the all-time series 6-2.
- The Cougars have won games both in South Bend, Indiana (1994), and in Provo (2004), but overall Notre Dame has dominated the series, with four of its six wins by 19 or more points.
- BYU and Notre Dame have met twice during the Cougars’ independence era, with the Fighting Irish winning in 2012 and 2013 by scores of 17-14 and 23-13, respectively.
- Three times, Notre Dame has scored 42 points or more against BYU, including most recently in 2005, when the Fighting Irish matched their largest margin of victory over the Cougars with a 49-23 victory.
- In BYU’s two wins, the Cougars held Notre Dame’s rushing game to manageable results. In 1994, BYU had four sacks and gave up 112 rushing yards — most of that on a pair of runs of 41 and 37 yards — while in 2004, the Cougars held the Irish to 22 rushing yards, with a 0.5 per-carry average.
- This year’s matchup is the first time BYU and Notre Dame will meet on a neutral-site field.