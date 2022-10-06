Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Here’s where BYU men’s basketball is picked to finish in its final season in the WCC

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Here’s where BYU men’s basketball is picked to finish in its final season in the WCC
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope argues with a referee as BYU and Washington State play in the NIT quarterfinals at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Washington State won 77-58.

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope argues with a referee as BYU and Washington State play in the NIT quarterfinals at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Washington State won 77-58.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After a disappointing finish and fifth-place standing in the West Coast Conference last season, the BYU Cougars men’s basketball team is preparing for its final campaign in the WCC before joining the Big 12.

On Thursday as part of the conference’s annual media day, the preseason poll (as voted by the conference’s coaches) was released, and the Cougars were picked to finish in a tie for third with the San Francisco Dons.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs were once again picked to win the conference, although it wasn’t unanimous, as the Saint Mary’s Gaels got one of the 10 votes.

Portland was picked fifth, followed by Santa Clara, Pepperdine, San Diego, Loyola Marymount and Pacific.

Last season, Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco all made the NCAA Tournament, while BYU was on the outside looking in. San Francisco making it marked the first time since 2008 that a team other than Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s or BYU made it in the field.

The Dons will have a new coach, however, as Todd Golden left for Florida and Chris Gerlufsen replaces him.

Related

In addition to the preseason poll, the preseason all-conference team was released, and BYU big man Fousseyni Traore was among the 10 players on it.

As a freshman last season, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Traore averaged 9.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game

The Cougars open the 2022-23 at the Marriott Center against Idaho State on Nov. 7.

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU has beaten the odds before, but can it do so again Saturday?
Has BYU had success in the past against Notre Dame?
BYU’s wins over mighty Notre Dame have been few and far between — but memorable, too
Zach Wilson asked Griddy OG Justin Jefferson to rate his moves. Here’s what he said
‘We will surprise a lot of people’: BYU ‘motivated’ after being picked third in preseason poll
What new offers did 4-star QB recruit Isaac Wilson get? He’ll be on national TV this week