LAS VEGAS — When BYU’s schedule for its final season of college football independence was laid out, four, maybe five, games popped out as true opportunities for the Cougars to make some noise on a national level and prove that they are going to fare just fine in the Big 12.

The 2022 Cougars are 1-1 in such games to date. They edged defending Big 12 champ Baylor 26-20 in double overtime, but followed that confidence-building victory by laying an egg at Oregon, losing 41-20 to the fired-up Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Another opportunity unfolds Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MDT in Las Vegas, as No. 16 BYU takes on vastly improved Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in a game that will be televised nationally by NBC. It starts another crucial two-game stretch for the Cougars (4-1), who will host the SEC’s Arkansas (3-2) next week in Provo.

Beginning Saturday a couple blocks away from the famed Las Vegas Strip, a lot of eyeballs will be on BYU the next two weeks as the Cougars hope to keep alive their dream of making it to a New Year’s Six bowl game to cap their 12th and final season of independence. Another loss, to anybody, would dash those dreams.

After meeting Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 on either ESPN or ABC, BYU won’t get another shot at a Power Five team until the regular-season finale at Stanford. In other words, Saturday’s showdown with the Fighting Irish is a rare opportunity for the Cougars, senior receiver Gunner Romney said Wednesday.

“I think it is huge,” Romney said. “I think (our) program over the last couple of years has proven that it is on the rise, and that we are a program that is going to be in that conversation in the next couple of years about (being) one of the top programs in the country.

“And just playing these games, it allows us to solidify that (rise) by playing against these huge household names that have always been top competitors. And being able to play and compete, it just shows that we can compete with anybody.”

The Cougars weren’t really competitive against Oregon, but all will be forgiven if they recover nicely against the Irish, given Notre Dame’s reputation, national following and resurgence in September with wins over California and North Carolina. And there shouldn’t be any excuses for the Cougars this time.

#NotreDame running back Audric Estime told the media that @BYUfootball is a good team but "I feel like their players don't match the players we have." 👇🏽#BYU l @KSLSports l #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/mDIcIl0LUi — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) October 6, 2022

“They are a big name. They are a household college football name. But we are not treating it any different than any other team,” Romney said. “Our preparation is still going to be the same whether it is this huge program or not as storied of a program. Maybe it adds motivation, but the preparation is still the same.”

Linebacker Max Tooley said the Cougars are not unaccustomed to big games against big-name opponents, and that experience should help them Saturday, along with the fact that they are familiar with Allegiant, having downed Arizona 24-16 here in last year’s opener.

“It is big time. My whole career at BYU, we have had big games each year where you could definitely feel the environment, feel the crowd, (as) the big-name teams come together and play. We are expecting that again this weekend. Notre Dame is going to have a great (turnout) with their crowd down in Vegas. I think we will as well. It will be a big-time atmosphere for sure.”

Will the Cougars, who haven’t clicked in all three phases since the Baylor game, put together a big-time performance?

Coach Kalani Sitake said it will take that and more, as Notre Dame “hasn’t played their best football yet” but is talented and well-coached.

“But we haven’t played our best, either,” Sitake said. “… So hopefully we can get that done, and hopefully you see a better team on Saturday, see us at our best. That is the whole focus, is us playing at our best and that is my job as a head coach to make sure that we get there. I am committed to getting that done because our players deserve it and our fans deserve it.”

Sitake said the keys to a BYU win are getting off to a fast start to keep what is expected to be a pro-Notre Dame crowd in its seats, playing more disciplined than it has lately, slowing the Irish’s rushing attack, and continuing to take care of the football.

With quarterback Jaren Hall playing as well as any quarterback in the country, the Cougars have committed just one turnover through five games.

“I want them to embrace the opportunity,” Sitake said. “… I want to get the best version of ourselves, and sometimes going against a great team with great talent, and you see it on film, really gets the guys excited to get that going.

“So I think this comes at the right time for us, this game, and don’t know what the result will be, but I know we can live with the result if we show up and play our best,” Sitake continued.

BYU coaches and players have said they could not care less that Notre Dame is favored by four points, even though the Cougars have the better ranking and record. Nor did the remarks from ND running back Audric Estime that BYU players “don’t match the players we have” seem to bother this mature group of Cougars.

BYU’s guys have been respectful and humble, for the most part, a direct reflection of their coach.

“To get an opponent like Notre Dame, and to be able to play on a national level like in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, it is big for the program,” linebacker Payton Wilgar said. “And so it is important that we show up, and show out, and go out and play BYU football for all four quarters.”

Many of the storylines leading up to the game have focused on whether BYU’s much-maligned defense can bow up and contain new Irish QB Drew Pyne, NFL-bound tight end Michael Mayer and a stable of outstanding RBs, such as the aforementioned Estime.

But what about Notre Dame’s defense? Will the Cougars be able to move the ball and get into the end zone?

“I see a big, physical front seven, as you would expect from Notre Dame. You are talking about body types like we saw at Oregon and Baylor, long-levered guys that are really tough and hard to block. And then speed in the secondary, and length,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

“Their corners are tall. Their safeties are tall and can run. So just tons of length and athleticism. We don’t drastically change our offense for anyone. But you bet, we will have some wrinkles, and we will have to make some adaptations to find ways to get some first downs.”

Cougars on the air

No. 16 BYU (4-1)

vs. Notre Dame (2-2)

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MDT

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: NBC

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

